Super Eagles arrive in Benin by boat for crucial Afcon qualifiers

Gernot Rohr's men took an unusual route to their West African neighbours for Saturday's game at Porto Novo

Nigeria have arrived in Porto Novo for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Benin on Saturday by boat.

After their arrival in the West African country, the three-time Afcon champions completed a mandatory coronavirus test and they moved to the Golden Tulip Le Diplomat hotel, where they will be residing.

The Super Eagles left Lagos in the morning through the Lagos State Waterways Authority boat jetty in Ikoyi with more than three vessels spotted conveying the team.

They are expected to have a training session at the Charles de Gaulle Stadium on Friday evening before Saturday’s game.

Arrival of the Super Eagles Team at the Five Cowries Terminal enroute Benin Republic for the African Cup Of Nations qualifier scheduled to hold tomorrow Saturday 27th of March 2021 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬#SuperEagles #watertransportation pic.twitter.com/NItmddhcIA — LASWA (@TalktoLaswa) March 26, 2021

Nigeria have intensified preparations for the crucial match against the Squirrels with training sessions at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, where they host Lesotho on Tuesday.

Gernot Rohr’s side currently sit atop of Group L with eight points after four matches, and victory over second-placed Benin would secure their qualification for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The last time the two teams met was at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in November 2019 for their first qualifying fixture, with goals from Victor Osimhen and Samuel Kalu completing a 2-1 comeback win for the Super Eagles.

Ahead of Saturday’s match, Benin coach Michel Dussuyer admitted that it will be a tough contest against Nigeria, since his side are set to miss Stephane Sessegnon, who scored their only goal in Akwa Ibom in 2019.

“On Saturday, our ambition is to win. It will not be an easy task, but we have hopes,” Dussuyer said.

“Stephane Sessegnon is selected as a special guest. He is not on the list of 23. He is called for his leadership and will participate in training sessions.”

Article continues below

Rohr, on his part, was also looking forward to a difficult clash in Porto Novo as he wants a "positive end" to their qualification campaign.

“We want to finish our qualification on a positive note, and the two matches against Benin and Lesotho are very important,” the German managed said.

“Of course, we know that Benin is difficult to beat after our last game in Uyo [Nigeria won 2-1] and we need at least a point against them to qualify for next year’s Afcon.”