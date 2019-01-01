Super Cup 2019: Real Kashmir decides to withdraw

The Kashmir-based club, like their fellow I-League participants, has sent a letter to AIFF raising their concerns...

FC on Monday became the ninth club to pull out of the Super Cup 2019.

The owner of the Kashmir-based I-League club, Shamim Meraj confirmed the news to Goal saying, "Yes, we are pulling out. We have already informed the AIFF of our decision. We are in this together. We also want a clear roadmap for the future of Indian football."

Initially seven I-League clubs including Kolkata giants and had taken the decision to boycott the knock-out competition due to All Football Federation's (AIFF) unfair treatment towards the clubs.

Just a day before the commencement of the qualifying rounds of the Super Cup in Bhubaneswar joined the group. Real Kashmir becomes the newest member of the clubs' unison.

With the Snow Leopard's solidarity with its fellow I-League clubs, are now the only representative of the country's top league. Arrows had defeated in the qualifying rounds to book their berth in the round of 16.

Earlier last week when Goal had contacted the Real Kashmir owner, he had hinted a possibility of showing his support to the other clubs. He had said, "It is a developing situation. Yes some clubs have pulled out. We still have time (to take a decision). We are around 16 days away from our first match. We are waiting and watching. But, Real Kashmir was formed to play football."