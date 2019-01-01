Super Cup 2019: John Gregory bemoans Chennaiyin FC's schedule after final loss

The 64-year-old, who led Chennaiyin FC to the ISL title last year, felt his team deserved to win the Super Cup...

coach John Gregory has hit out at the All Football Federation (AIFF) for their hectic schedule in the 2019 Super Cup after losing the final on Saturday.

The Marina Machans lost 2-1 against with goals from Ferran Corominas (51') and Brandon Fernandes (64') enough to overcome Raphael Agusuto's 54th minute strike.

John Gregory, the coach of the South Indian side, stated that he couldn't have asked for more from his side who were playing their fourth game in 10 days.

"They (Chennaiyin FC players) gave everything, which is what you ask as a coach. We are disappointed we did not manage to win the game. It has been our fourth game in 10 days. Do the math. It is a ridiculous schedule for us. It was pretty evident in the last minutes, we had some tired legs on the field," he lamented after the cup final on Sunday.

The former manager would also choose to point out that his side had to travel to Bhubaneshwar for a walkover against amid clubs' decision to pull out from the competition.

"We had to fly one day to accept a walkover. [We] handed the team sheet in, hung all the kits out, checked our accreditation and there is nobody in the other dressing room. It is a bit ridiculous but I have come to accept it, have to say. We have to go on with it and can't do anything about it. I am not a member of the AIFF," Gregory remarked.

"Congrats to FC Goa. They are a team that just missed out on the ISL but they have managed to get themselves a trophy. [FC Goa coach] Sergio (Lobera) is not only a good coach but also a really good human being," the Englishman added while insisting that Chennaiyin had their chances in the encounter.

"[In the] first half, we dominated and played well, [we] had quite a few good chances to score and we did not take them. We managed to get back in it after they scored. For a time, I thought we were the going to be the only team who were going to win the game," Gregory expressed.

"In the three games we played in Super Cup, we got chances and we took them. We didn't do that today and that's football. They passed the ball very well, my team was tired towards the end, having to chase the ball against a team like Goa. We didn't have to do that against . Goa use the ball as well as anybody in .

"It is an awful feeling when you get to a final and are going home second." said the Chennaiyin coach.

Gregory will continue to lead his side in the 2019 AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Cup where they are battling it out in the group stage.