Familiar failings for Delhi Dynamos yet again as season ends in a whimper!

The team from the national capital are dangerously close to falling into mediocrity, given their lack of improvement over two seasons....

Not much has changed for from last season. They finished eighth last season and have matched the effort this time around. In the Super Cup, they were knocked out in the qualifiers however, this time they were lucky to get two walkovers before being defeated by .

However, it’s been the same theme – to be knocked out in the very first game.



Mind you, this is a team who claimed that they wish to win the Super Cup this time around in order to win the first silverware for the club.



The Lions have been beset with similar failures in both the previous seasons. They were obsessed with the Spanish style of play and in both campaigns, their team only showed improvement in attack in the latter half of the season.

If one can be more precise, they found their bearings when they had no chance of making it into the play-offs. It’s when they don’t have any pressure whatsoever that they begin to play good football.



We haven’t even touched upon their defence yet. They have leaked goals all season long and it was no exception in the Super Cup too. You almost felt that the defence went to sleep as Balwant Singh was allowed so much space and time to find the net, thrice!



It’s time for Delhi Dynamos to introspect as to why do they flourish only when there is nothing at stake. It cannot be happening for two seasons running. Despite changing their foreign players too and the coaching staff, they still find themselves in a mess.





The ownership of the club has to set the culture right and make people accountable. The team continues to hit new depths and it’s time to set clear defined goals as opposed to merely playing eye pleasing passing football with no end product. In professional football, results count.

Yes, Delhi have made it a point to give chances to numerous youngsters but if developing them alone without any focus on results was their concern, running an academy would be a better choice.

The Dynamos, presumably, have coach Josep Gombau continuing on for next season. The Spaniard cannot afford to have another poor season and hope to keep his job.

Delhi Dynamos management needs to take urgent steps and plan for the upcoming season or they need to accept mediocrity and settle for the same.

They are dangerously close to that point now.