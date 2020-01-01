Sunil Chhetri - Hosting Women's U-17 World Cup, AFC Asian Cup sets the bar high

The Bengaluru star advised the senior Women’s team to start preparing for the Women’s AFC Asian Cup 2022 which India will host…

and international forward Sunil Chhetri believes it is important for the country to host major football tournaments like the FIFA U-17 World Cup and AFC .

After having successfully hosted the U-17 Men's World Cup in 2017, are once against set to host the U-17 Women's World Cup in February 2021.

During a Facebook Live chat on the Indian Football Team page, the Bengaluru star commented on how playing the World Cup will help the young Indian girls.

“It’s massive. We already saw what it did to the country after hosting the U-17 World Cup for the boys. The young boys are so confident now. It is because of the exposure they got - they played matches against the top teams in the world. I am pretty sure this will happen to the girls also. It sets the bar. We have to keep getting these tournaments and AIFF are working so hard to get these tournaments.

“Today when I talk to Suresh (Wangjam) I don’t have to tell him much, he knows a lot. He has already made a mark. Players like Amarjit (Kiyam), Rahul (KP), they are also doing really well. I am really looking forward to watching the U17 World Cup.”

India will also host the Women’s AFC Asian Cup in 2022 and the Indian skipper is excited about the kind of exposure the Women’s team will get by playing in a tournament of global reputation.

“The Women’s Asian Cup is a massive opportunity. I know the feeling when you play against the top teams in Asia. That’s where you want to be as a footballer.”

Chhetri also had a word of advice for the Women’s team which will take part in the Asian Cup in 2022.

“The advice is that girls start training from now. I know there is time but start preparing from now. It’s going to be at a different level. So make sure you keep no stones unturned while preparing. The suggestion is to enjoy on the pitch.”