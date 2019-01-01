AIFF Awards 2018-19: Sunil Chhetri declared as the Men's Footballer of the Year

Sahal Abdul Samad bags Men's Emerging Player of the Year award while Ashalata Devi wins the top prize for women...

Sunil Chhetri and Ashalata Devi bagged the top prizes in their respective categories as the All Football Federation (AIFF) announced the awardees for the 2018-19 season in a meeting of the Executive Committee on Tuesday.

and stalwart Chhetri was declared as the Men’s Footballer of the Year with ’ youngster Sahal Abdul Samad being awarded the Emerging Player of the Year in the same category.

This is the second consecutive top award for Chhetri who had bagged the Men’s Football of the Year last year as well.

In the women’s category, Ashalata Devi was announced as the Footballer of the Year while Dangmei Grace of Manipur was declared as the Emerging Player of the Year.

The full list of the 2018-19 AIFF awards is as follows:

AIFF Award for Best Grassroots Development Programme: Jammu and Kashmir FA

AIFF Award for Best Assistant Referee: Joseph Tony (Kerala)

AIFF Award for Best Referee: R Venkatesh (Tamil Nadu)

AIFF Emerging Women’s Footballer of the Year: Dangmei Grace (Manipur)

AIFF Emerging Men’s Footballer of the Year: Sahal Abdul Samad (Kerala)

AIFF Women’s Footballer of the Year: Ashalata Devi

AIFF Men’s Footballer of the Year: Sunil Chhetri

More to follow....