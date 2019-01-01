Sunando Dhar - Roadmap proposed by I-League clubs will be looked at seriously

Dhar also expressed hope that the Super Cup will take place as expected...

After the clubs proposed a new roadmap to the All Football Federation (AIFF) which involves a top division consisting of both I-League and (ISL) clubs, the CEO of the I-League feels that the proposal will be given due regard.

"At the end of the day, all ISL, I-League and second division clubs are our babies. They have been in existence before AIFF itself," he said.

"I have not seen the plan but what they will think it will be for the betterment of Indian football. So whatever suggestion come from their side it will not be thrown in the dustbin and people will look at it.

"If it is a good plan that can be implemented then why not. They are the main stakeholders in this and any plan coming from them would be taken up very seriously."

He then went on to say that the federation will try to work out a way forward next season but warned that it is complicated.

"It is not about I-League or ISL or it is about finding the right footballing ecosystem. It is not easy but complicated.

Obviously, there will be a first division, a second division and hopefully followed by a third division. There are some contractual obligations which stop relegation and promotion but ultimately football should flourish and we would start that."

"I am not saying which clubs will be in the top tier. That is a work in progress. Sure we would try to get a model which would please the maximum number of people. If there are no contractual obligations, there would be relegation and promotion."

Dhar also shared his thoughts on the ongoing tiff between I-League clubs and the AIFF which has seen the clubs pull out from Super Cup qualification games. Clubs do not want to play the matches until they meet AIFF President Praful Patel and raise their concerns.

"It is unfortunate that the matches are not being played. The federation, the fans want to have matches.

"The I-League clubs have some issues but if you ask them in person they would also say that they want to play Super Cup. This is an exciting finale to a good season. I hope that we find a solution."