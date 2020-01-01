Sudeva FC’s Anuj Gupta - Our target is to finish among the top five teams in I-League

The Sudeva FC president mentioned that he will promote some players from the club’s youth setup into the senior team…

Sudeva FC are all set to make their debut in the from the upcoming 2020-21 season after being handed a direct entry by the AIFF to fill the spot left vacant by 's merger with (ISL) outfit .

The Delhi-based side was founded by Anuj Gupta and Vijay Hakari in 2014 and the team was competing in the youth circuits for a while.

They have been nurturing several youth talents in their setup in the past six years and now it's time for them step up to the senior level. Anuj Gupta has suggested that some of their youth products will feature in the senior team from this season.

“The whole idea of starting Sudeva was to develop players and make them go through a pathway so that they can become international standard players and play at the top level. Having an I-League club completes the pathway,” said Gupta during an online chat with the All Football Federation (AIFF).

“So this year I will be having decent number of players who will graduate from the academy, who have been trained at Sudeva for many years. They were picked many years back and from that day till today, we have been their guardians. I won’t be having any foreign players especially due to the pandemic (Covid-19) situation. I don’t want a situation where the preseason starts and later the foreigners join. As a matter of policy, I have taken a decision to play with Indian players. It will be a mixture of young and experienced players. I hope I will be able to do justice to the I-League.”

Gupta is not thinking about competing for the I-League title in their debut with an all-Indian squad and he suggested that the target is to play attractive football and finish among the top five teams.

“It is my first year. I need to be realistic and practical. If we even come close to the title it will be like winning the World Cup because it is a difficult task when you are playing with Indian players completely. Winning the title is not in my mind but my aim is to give every single viewer a great experience. The aim is to play attractive and attacking football.

“The result does matter for the morale of the team but the spirit of the team will be high. We have to do well of course so that we get the recognition in Delhi as well in . The ecosystem in Delhi would be benefited if we do well. We will want to finish among the top five teams this season,” said the Sudeva president.

The club co-founder also spoke about the importance of the development of women’s football and hinted that in the coming years he will start a women’s team.

“In 2017, I had done a collaboration with the United Nations Information Centre, India and Bhutan and we organised a girl’s football tournament in Sudeva. I have always been a believer that the moment you work for both boys and girls it adds to the brand and helps the society. It is the responsibility of every club to do what is the need of the hour. Women’s football in India is growing rapidly and they have a good rank, better than the men’s team,” said the Anuj Gupta.