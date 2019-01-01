Sudan fire coach Logarusic after two years in charge

The former K'Ogalo and Ingwe tactician has been sacked with a month remaining on his contract

Zdravko Logarusic has been fired as the head coach of the Sudan national team.

The Falcons of Jediane has not impressed under the Croatian coach of late, which has led to his dismissal.

He failed to help the team qualify for the 2019 Afcon championship held in and followed up with the elimination from the (Chan) campaign after falling to in the second round of qualifiers.

After a good start to the 2021 Afcon qualifiers, where he helped Sudan claim a 4-0 win at home against Sao Tome, the team went on to lose 1-0 to .

Article continues below

Logarusic came to East Africa in the 2012 season when he was appointed as head coach.

He lasted for only one season before joining Simba SC before returning to , this time around with AFC .

The Sudan assignment was the 54-year old's first national team coaching job.