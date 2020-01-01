Subha Ghosh's last gasp goal earns Mohun Bagan a point against Punjab FC

Aser Dipanda came back to haunt Mohun Bagan but Subha Ghosh's equaliser ensured that Mohun Bagan extended their unbeaten run...

earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Punjab FC at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Saturday afternoon.

Aser Dipanda (19') did not shy away from celebrating after scoring against his former side but Punjab could not celebrate at the final whistle as substitute Subha Ghosh (88') scored the equaliser late in the match.

Yan Law made a couple of changes to the side and both the players contributed to the opening goal for his side. Samuel Shadap who came in for Thoiba Singh provided the assist while Dipanda who replaced Girik Khosla found the net with a volley that closely resembled a strike against during his tenure with the green and maroons.

On the other hand, Kibu Vicuna decided to stick to the winning combination that earned them the three points against .

It was a bright start to the match with both teams fighting to gain ascendancy. Minerva have been vulnerable in defensive transitions and Vicuna's men were trying to exploit that weak nerve with their customary high press. But the hosts kept their calm and were playing out from the back with short passes.

Bagan managed to churn out a few chances but an alert Punjab defense was either trapping them offside or shutting them down.



In the 19th minute, Dipanda delivered the goods for Punjab with an acrobatic side-volley after connecting sweetly to a cross delivered by Samuel Shadap from the right flank.

Mohun Bagan started showing more attacking urgency after conceding but lack of creativity in the attacking third was not helping their cause. Apart from an attempt from Fran Gonzalez which tested Kiran Limbu, the Mariners failed to trouble the Nepalese goalkeeper. They earned a few set-pieces but Joseba Beitia's deliveries lacked the usual bite and swerve to trouble Anwar Ali and co.

After the break, Bagan continued their search for equaliser but they were being dented by a resolute Punjab defense.

In the 56th minute, against the run of play, the Warriors could have had their insurance goal when Sergio Barboza had the entire goal to shoot at but Shankar Roy came out on top with a brilliant save to keep the scores unchanged.

Beitia continued to have a poor day at the office as the Spaniard could not take the opportunity to draw level and could only shoot over the crossbar from close range. Limbu spilled a routine collection and the loose ball fell at his feet and in spite of having space and time he failed to keep his shot on target.

In the 82nd minute, Cavin Lobo came close to scoring but his shot after getting deflected off Dhanachandra Singh touched the wrong side of the crosspiece and went out for a corner.

Mohun Bagan's resilience came to the forefront when Subha Ghosh scored the equalliser from nowhere in the dying embers of the game. Anwar's pass was too feeble for Teah Dennis, and Ghosh after pick-pocketing the Liberian calmly slotted the ball past Limbu.

More to follow...











