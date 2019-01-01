Live Scores
African All Stars

'Strangest transfer in January' - Fans shocked by Kevin-Prince Boateng's Barcelona move

Last updated
Comments()
The 31-year-old has completed a temporary deal to join Ernesto Valverde's side for the remainder of the season

Kevin-Prince Boateng's loan switch from Sassuolo to Barcelona on Tuesday evening as left football enthusiasts stunned as he becomes the first Ghanaian player to join the Catalan giants.

Boateng who played for Las Palmas in the 2016-17 season returns to the Spanish LaLiga to team up with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal for the remainder of the campaign after scoring five goals in 15 appearances for Sassuolo this season.

And fans on social media are amazed by his move to the Camp Nou as he twilight of his career.

Editors' Picks

Next article:
Herrera reveals the message Solskjaer told Man Utd stars to get them playing again
Next article:
Spain women vs USWNT: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Next article:
'Rashford will be lucky to still be playing at 30' - Ex-England boss sees Man Utd star burning out
Next article:
How shock Barcelona signing Kevin-Prince Boateng has been reborn as a false nine
Next article:
'Bale needs to copy what Ronaldo does' - Real Madrid star still 'one of the best', says Toshack
Close