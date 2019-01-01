Stoke City’s Oghenekaro Etebo revels in match-winning display

The Nigeria international netted his second goal of the season to hand the Potters an away win

Oghenekaro Etebo ‘feels great’ after leading to a 1-0 victory over hosts in Saturday's English Championship encounter.

The midfielder rifled in the all-important goal after only 14 minutes of play at Ewood Park.

His match-winning performance came at the back of another impressive showing , that had their manager Steve Bruce awestricken.

Reflecting on his recent feat, Etebo tweeted: “Massive win away from home three points, feels great to get the winning goal amazing support from the fans.”

Massive win away from home 3 points, feels great to get the winning goal 🥅 amazing support from the fans 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pqqC058Sn4 — Etebo Karo (@etebo_karo) April 6, 2019

He has now scored twice in 28 league appearances since joining the Potters from Portuguese outfit Feirense ahead of the ongoing season.

Stoke, placed 15th, travel to South to take on in another Championship clash on Tuesday.