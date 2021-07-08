The Three Lions edged past Denmark in the semi-finals courtesy of an effort from Harry Kane that came following a controversial spot-kick

Former FIFA referee Urs Meier has been left baffled by the penalty that allowed England to edge past Denmark in the semi-finals of Euro 2020, with Raheem Sterling considered to have been "looking for contact" in an "absolutely incomprehensible" call.

The Three Lions benefitted from the controversial decision during extra-time of the last-four encounter at Wembley, with Harry Kane to stepping up to the spot. The England captain saw his initial effort saved before turning home the rebound.

That chance had come about after Sterling took a tumble under pressure from Joakim Maehle, with match referee Danny Makkelie deciding he had been tripped and VAR backing his ruling.

What has been said?

Meier is confused as to how that conclusion was reached, with the Swiss official telling Goal: "What can you say about that? Sterling was looking for contact, it was clearly too little for a penalty.

"I was even more surprised when Makkelie pointed to the spot. At that moment I thought there might have been contact, which I missed in the real speed, but then the slow motions confirmed my first impression. There was nothing for which there should have been a penalty.

"The referee probably interpreted the Danish defender's one step as a leg kick. Nevertheless, I would have expected the VAR to correct the decision. For me it is absolutely incomprehensible that he did not at least send the referee in front of the screen to look at the scene again."

On there being a second ball on the field at the time of the incident, Meier added: "Makkelie could have made life much easier for himself if he had blown the whistle. Nobody would have criticised that.

"I personally wouldn't have done that either. Because I personally don't think you have to constantly interrupt the game because of a second ball - as long as it doesn't interfere. In my opinion, it didn't interfere, all the players were only focused on the 'right' ball."

Who else has had their say?

Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was less than impressed, with the Tottenham star telling TV3+: "If there is no VAR on, errors can occur, but when there is a VAR, they must be allowed to stand here afterwards. How do they feel? What were they thinking? What was their view on it all?

"It is easy as a player to have to answer one thing and another and not have to comment, but sometimes you would like to hear from the referee himself what he thought."

Former Manchester United and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho has also offered his take, with the Portuguese telling talkSPORT: "It’s never a penalty. The best team won, England deserve to win. England was fantastic, but for me it’s never a penalty.

Article continues below

"At this level, a semi-final of a Euro I don’t understand really the referee’s decision. I don’t understand even less the fact that the VAR didn’t bring the referee to the screen or overturn the decision. For me it’s never a penalty.

"So as a football man I’m very happy England won – don’t get me wrong, and I think they deserve to win – but as a football man, I am disappointed that penalty was given."

Further reading