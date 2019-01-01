Sterling breaks silence to slam England fans for Gomez boos

The Manchester City star has hit out after seeing the Liverpool defender subjected to boos at Wembley

Raheem Sterling has tweeted his disappointment at fans who booed Joe Gomez as the defender was brought on in the Three Lions’ 7-0 qualifying win over Montenegro on Thursday.

The pair were involved in an altercation at St George’s Park earlier in the week after tension between them in Liverpool’s 3-1 Premier League win over on Sunday.

Sterling, who watched from the stands, having been dropped for the game as a result, had already taken full responsibility for the incident, and repeated this after Thursday’s game.

Sterling wrote: “To all the England fans, I wanted to leave things at it was but tonight I have to speak again.

“It was hard for me to see my team-mate get booed for something that was my fault.

“Joe hasn’t done anything wrong and for me to see someone who keeps his head down and works hard, especially after a difficult week, for him to be booed when he came on tonight was wrong.

“I’ve taken full responsibility and accepted the consequence. I felt as though I had to say this, get home safe everyone.”

More to follow…