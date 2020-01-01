Stephen Eze: Kazakhstan club Tobol sign Nigeria defender on a free transfer

After three years in Bulgaria, the Super Eagles centre-back has teamed up with the Kazakhstan outfit for a new challenge

Kazakhstan Premier League club Tobol have announced the signing of Stephen Eze on a permanent deal.

Ahead of the commencement of the 2020 league season in March, Tobol moved to strengthen their defence with the signing of the former and defender.

The 25-year-old left Bulgarian top-flight side Lokomotiv Plovdiv as a free agent after they opted not to renew his contract.

Eze moved to Plovdiv from in January 2018, signing a two-year contract and he made 57 league appearances across two and a half seasons with three goals to his name.

During his time in Bulgaria, the international won a Cup title and claimed a runners-up medal in the Super Cup.

Following his unveiling in Kazakhstan, the Super Eagles centre-back penned a farewell message to Lokomotiv Plovdiv and appreciated them for giving him his first taste of European football.

"As I begin the journey of the next phase in my football career, it’s time to say thank you to everyone at Lokomotiv Plovdiv FC; the management, the players, the physiotherapists, the coaching team, the backroom staff and everyone who has made my time at the club memorable," Eze wrote on Instagram.

"You have helped me grow as a footballer and I will always be grateful for that. To our fans, where do I begin to thank you for your tremendous support. From the time I arrived in Plovdiv, you have made me feel more than welcome, cheered for me, encouraged me, stood by me in my good days and even on the not-so-good ones, and always given me the strength and encouragement to do my best on the pitch.

"You are the best fans in the world, and I will never forget your kindness and will be forever grateful for your love and support! It’s Adios for now, but Plovdiv will always stay in my heart."