Stephane Mbia: CF Fuenlabrada sign midfielder from Wuhan

The 35-year-old has returned to the Spanish league where he is expected to help the second-tier outfit gain promotion to La Liga

CF Fuenlabrada have confirmed the signing of Stephane Mbia from Chinese side Wuhan on a one-year contract.

Following this development, the 35-year-old returns to Spain after seven years. The former Cameroon international enjoyed a fruitful spell at Spanish side Sevilla – a team he helped win back to back Europa League titles.

For Fuenla, they recruited the experienced African to help their bid in securing promotion to the Spanish elite division at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

“CF Fuenlabrada have taken over the services of Stephane Mbia. The 35-year-old midfielder has extensive experience with a career at the highest level,” a statement from the Segunda side’s website read.

“He helped Sevilla win two Europa League titles – with special prominence in 2013-14 where he scored a goal in the semifinals to help his team reach the final.

“He also won the French League, two French Super Cups and three League Cups. On an individual level, he was in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations team of the tournament as Cameroon finished as runners-up.”

In his first interview with Fuenlabrada, he vowed to help the Estadio Fernando Torres giants achieve their objectives.

"I return to Spain with a lot of motivation. It's a new challenge for me, but I know it's very competitive and I'll do my best to help the team achieve the goals,” Mbia said.

Mbia began his career at Rennes in 2004 before moving to Olympique Marseille five years later. He left the Olympians in 2012 to pen a two-year deal with then Premier League side Queens Park Rangers for an undisclosed fee.

The Cameroonian was loaned out to Sevilla on August 26, 26 2013. On his debut, he provided an assist for Kevin Gameiro's first goal in a 2–2 draw with Malaga.

Thanks to his impressive spell at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, he was signed permanently. His first goal of the 2014-15 campaign came on September 18, heading in a cross from Gerard Deulofeu as Los Nervionenses started their Europa League title defence with a 2-0 victory over Feyenoord.

Following his departure from La Liga, he went ahead to represent Turkish side Trabzonspor, Hebei China Fortune, Toulouse, and Shanghai Shenhua.