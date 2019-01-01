Stephane Bahoken fires Angers past Strasbourg

The Cameroon international scored his second consecutive goal to ensure Stephane Moulin’s men claimed maximum points at Stade Raymond Kopa

Stephane Bahoken scored the solitary goal to help Angers defeat 1-0 in Saturday’s game.

After finding the back of the net against in Wednesday’s Cup tie, the 27-year-old was again on the scoresheet, notching the match-winner at Stade Raymond Kopa.

The international scored in the 26th minute, converting from the penalty spot. The effort was enough to help Stephane Moulin’s men gain maximum points.

Bahoken, however, was forced off in the 41st minute and was replaced by international Rachid Alioui after picking up an injury.

Chad forward Casimir Ninga made way for ’s Sada Thioub at the hour mark while international Lebo Mothiba, who featured for Strasbourg, was replaced in the 63rd minute.

Youssouf Fofana played for 90 minutes in the encounter but could not help Thierry Laurey's men avoid defeat.

Bahoken will hope to be fit enough to face in their next league game on Saturday, November 9.