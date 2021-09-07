Stat Pack: How Indian goal scorers, from IM Vijayan to Sunil Chhetri, have fared in the SAFF Championship?

Let us take a look at all Indian goal scorers in SAFF Championship over the years...

The 2021 SAFF Championship will kick off on October 1 in Maldives. India will be vying for the title along with Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and hosts Maldives. However, Bhutan has refrained from participating due to travel restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, whereas Pakistan FA remains suspended by FIFA since April 7, 2021, due to third-party interference.

This will be the 13th edition of the biennial international men's football championship. The Blue Tigers are the record champions in SAFF Championship as they have won it eight times. They have played 52 matches winning 34 games, drawing 10, and losing on eight occasions.

Against Maldives, India have scored 22 times, the most number of goals against any SAFF nation. Let us see how Indian goal scorers, from IM Vijayan to Sunil Chhetri, have fared against the South Asian nations.

Name Total goals scored Against Sunil Chhetri 13 Sri Lanka - 1

Nepal - 2

Bhutan - 3

Maldives - 3

Afghanistan - 3 Bhaichung Bhutia 12 Sri Lanka - 2.

Pakistan - 1.

Nepal - 2.

Bangladesh - 3.

Bhutan - 1.

Maldives - 3. IM Vijayan 10 Sri Lanka - 1

Pakistan - 4

Nepal - 1

Bangladesh - 2

Maldives - 2 Jeje Lalpekhlua 6 Maldives - 2

Afghanistan - 3

Sri Lanka - 1 Sushil Kumar Singh 4 Nepal - 2

Bangladesh - 1

Afghanistan - 1 Manvir Singh 3 Pakistan - 2

Maldives - 1 Ashim Biswas 3 Afghanistan - 2

Sri Lanka - 1 Alvito D'Cunha 3 Afghanistan - 2

Bangladesh - 1 Rahim Nabi 3 Maldives - 1

Bhutan - 1

Nepal -1 Clifford Miranda 3 Bhutan - 2

Afghanistan - 1 Lalllianzuala Chhangte 3 Nepal - 2

Sri Lanka - 1 Jo Paul Ancheri 2 Maldives - 2 Bruno Countinho 2 Maldives - 1

Bangladesh - 1 Robin Singh 2 Sri Lanka - 2 Sumeet Passi 2 Pakistan - 1

Maldives - 1 Mehtab Hossain 2 Nepal - 2 Gouramangi Singh 2 Maldives - 1

Bhutan - 1 NP Pradeep 2 Nepal - 1

Pakistan - 1

However, there are several other goal scorers who have netted only once for India in SAFF. They are as follows: