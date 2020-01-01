‘Spurs would snap Man Utd’s hand off in £200m Kane deal’ - Red Devils unlikely to smash transfer record, says Bosnich

The former goalkeeper, who took in two spells at Old Trafford, cannot see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spending that much on the prolific England striker

would “snap ’s hand off” if a £200 million ($250m) offer was tabled for Harry Kane, says Mark Bosnich, but the Red Devils are not expected to piece a record-breaking transfer package together.

Speculation regarding a big-money switch to Old Trafford for the captain has raged for some time.

Interest is said to have been rekindled as a move for Kane is mooted amid Spurs’ struggles to secure major silverware and justify an extended stay in north London for one of the most fearsome frontmen on the planet.

Bosnich is not surprised by the exit rumours, but cannot see United breaking the bank to land the prolific 26-year-old.

The former Red Devils goalkeeper told Sky Sports: “Tottenham have paid for their own stadium, it’s been a massive amount, and with the Covid-19 situation, the chips are in the air for everyone.

“If they were offered that money then I’m quite certain that, regardless of what Daniel Levy has said, he would snap Manchester United’s hand off.

“I don’t think Manchester United will go that far in terms of offering that kind of money, especially in the current situation.”

Unietd are expected to invest again when cleared to do so after the coronavirus outbreak.

Jadon Sancho is another top target, with the winger being heavily linked with a return to England.

Bringing in Kane would undoubtedly raise the collective standard at Old Trafford, with Bosnich conceding that his presence could push the Red Devils into Premier League title contention.

He added: “I think it would.

“There is no doubt that Harry Kane is one of the greatest strikers in the world of this generation, we have seen that consistently in the , when he was playing for England.

“The bottom line is, I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is building something for the future, we have seen that with some of the signings and some of the people he will be letting go.

Article continues below

“I really don’t think at this stage, especially with the doubt surrounding competition, that they would go that far.

“They might do it at a reduced price, there is no doubt about that, but as we saw with another striker who was one of the greatest of his generation in Alan Shearer, he rejected Manchester United twice.

“If it’s not right, it’s not right and it doesn’t necessarily mean that you can’t go on and win things.”