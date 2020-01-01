‘Spurs should get Ings to cover for Kane’ – Bent urges swoop for in-form Southampton striker

The former Tottenham frontman believes that, with a prolific presence ruled out through injury, Jose Mourinho should raid the ranks at St Mary’s

should be looking to sign in-form striker Danny Ings as cover for the injured Harry Kane, says Darren Bent, with Jose Mourinho in need of another goal-getter.

Spurs have lost a talismanic presence to an untimely knock for the foreseeable future and Mourinho has conceded that he expects “bad news” when it comes to Kane’s hamstring complaint.

He has also admitted that, even with the January transfer window open, it will be impossible to replace the England captain.

Finding another prolific marksman will not be easy without breaking the bank, but alternative options are out there.

Former Spurs frontman Bent believes a man enjoying a productive campaign in the Premier League at St Mary’s could be an option that Tottenham consider.

Ings has netted 15 times in all competitions this season, almost single-handedly keeping the Saints clear of relegation danger, and the 27-year-old could register on the radar of those in north London.

Bent told talkSPORT when quizzed on what Mourinho needs to do in a bid to address his striker shortage: “If Spurs were to go and get Danny Ings and he was to go and score five or six goals before Harry Kane gets back, I don’t think automatically Harry Kane walks back in the team.

“You are getting the best out of someone, you are winning games now and you have someone who can stick the ball in the back of the net.

“I know Harry Kane is important and is one of the world’s best, but he would just have to be patient.

“How could you change the team that is doing really well, winning games, pushing up the league to accommodate someone.

“But for me that’s the perfect fit and if Daniel Levy were to get Danny Ings, that would be a great signing.”

Ings only completed a permanent switch to Southampton last summer, having previously caught the eye during a loan move from .

Injury struggles have held him back in the past, but he was once rated highly enough to earn a senior cap and has rediscovered his spark to come back into contention for an international recall ahead of .