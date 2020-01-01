‘Spurs crying out for Bale’s magic and creativity’ – Anderton sees returning hero coming back stronger

The former Tottenham winger believes struggles in Madrid over recent years will have toughened up a Welsh star heading back to north London

are crying out for the “bit of magic and creativity” that Gareth Bale will add to their ranks, says Darren Anderton, with the international set to return to north London “even stronger” than when he left for .

A record-breaking transfer took the highly-rated forward to Santiago Bernabeu in 2013.

Seven years in have delivered 13 trophies – including two titles and four crowns – but a dream switch has turned into a nightmare for a man who has been firmly frozen out by Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane.

A move which has been mooted across several windows now looks set to be pushed through, with Spurs set to welcome a familiar face back onto their books.

Anderton believes Bale will prove to be a shrewd addition, on an initial loan agreement, with the 31-year-old still boasting the match-winning ability that Jose Mourinho’s out-of-sorts side need to find.

The former Tottenham winger told talkSPORT, with Tottenham having opened the 2020-21 campaign with a 1-0 defeat to in the Premier League and a nervy 2-1 victory over nine-man Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the qualifiers: “To come back to somewhere where you are loved really does make sense.

“It has to be great for all parties and after watching the game on Sunday [against ], oh boy do Spurs need it, someone who can go and win a game with a bit of magic and creativity and flair.

“He has a great mentality, he carried the Wales team, he carried the Tottenham team when he was here, winning games on his own. He is exactly what Spurs need. This is one that everyone is very excited about.

“He has still got that speed and once he gets going you can't catch him. He scores goals, makes goals, he does it all.”

Bale is slightly longer in the tooth than he was the last time he turned out for Spurs, but Anderton believes the Welshman will be a more complete player for the highs and lows he has experienced in Spain.

The ex- international added: “I think he is going to be a different player, mentally he will be even stronger because of what he has had to deal with at Real Madrid. He has had to take a lot of stick and has got on with it.

“Coming to Spurs, the expectation will be what he enjoys but he will not get carried away. I don't think he has anything to prove.

“He has shown them every year that he is one of the best players in the world and should be playing for Real Madrid. Hopefully Tottenham will be able to benefit from it.”

Spurs will be back in Premier League action on Sunday when taking in a trip to .