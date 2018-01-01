Sporting CP make loan move for Liverpool's Rafa Camacho

The talented teenager is expected to sign a new deal on Merseyside before moving to Portugal for the rest of the campaign

Goal understands Liverpool have received an enquiry from Sporting CP to take winger Rafa Camacho on loan for the second half of the season.

The 18-year-old is highly-rated at Anfield and has been tipped to be the next youngster to make the step-up to the first-team.

Camacho has yet to make a senior appearance for the Reds but has been named on the bench for games against Burnley and Manchester United in recent weeks.

The Portuguese Under-20 international is likely to sign a new contract at Anfield before leaving on loan.

Several Championship clubs have also contacted Liverpool over Camacho’s availability.

Camacho joined Liverpool’s academy as a 16-year-old at the end of the 2015-16 season following a successful trial after a short spell with Manchester City’s youth side.

He has since graduated from the club’s U18 side through to U23 level. He was then named in the senior squad for the first time against Everton in April, though he didn’t make it onto the pitch.

Though primarily a winger, Camacho can play anywhere along the forward line and has even been played at wing-back.

He was promoted to the first-team squad for Liverpool’s pre-season fixtures, scoring in a 3-2 win over Tranmere before setting up Mohamed Salah’s opening goal against Manchester City in New Jersey.

He had been considered a surprise option to fill in for the senior side at right-back following injuries to Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Nathaniel Clyne.

However, it now looks likely Camacho will spend the rest of the campaign away from Merseyside.

Meanwhile, another Anfield youngster, Curtis Jones, has been the subject of interest from a League One club.

The 17-year-old is another youngster who has impressed Jurgen Klopp having been promoted to the senior squad during the club’s pre-season tour of the USA.

Like Camacho, Jones has yet to make a senior appearance for the club though he was on the bench for Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup in September.

Goal understands Steven Gerrard's Rangers have no interest in Jones, despite speculation suggesting they were looking to sign the midfielder as a replacement for Ovie Ejara, who saw his loan spell at Ibrox cut short earlier this month.