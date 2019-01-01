Sponsors for 2019 SCC football season revealed

Six businesses commit their support to local football.

The Football Section of the Singapore Cricket Club (SCC) is excited to introduce our sponsors for the upcoming football season.

Main sponsor: PERTH WELLNESS CENTER

Sub-Sponsors: LAST ONE STANDING LLP

IZA PTE LTD

RAYMOND WEIL

SLEEPING GIANTS

WARRIX SPORTS

This is the first time that the SCC Football Section has received six corporate sponsorships for a single season. This season also sees the return of Sleeping Giants and IZA as sponsors.

“It is a great encouragement to us to be able to start a new football season knowing that we have the strong support of these six sponsors to back us up,” said Mr. Steve Dawson, Convenor of the SCC Football Section. “With their financial commitment, we are confident that we will be able to better focus on our training and deliver an even stronger performance in the National Football League (NFL).”

2018 was the first time the SCC Football Section received four corporate sponsorships for a single season. That year, the SCC NFL team finished sixth in the League, third best defence and reached the Quarter Finals of the . The team also competed in the SCC Soccer7’s 2018 and the RBSC (Royal Bangkok Sports Club) Soccer7’s tournaments 2018 and 2019, and emerged as quarter-finalists in all three tournaments.

Mr. Dinesh Nankani, Director of Sleeping Giants, said, “We are delighted to announce that Sleeping Giants will be returning as a sponsor of the SCC having seen the benefits of it. Sleeping Giants also co- sponsored last year’s tournament and we are grateful for their continuing support. We look forward to building a long term future with SCC.”