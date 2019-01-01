NXGN
Manchester United

'Spanish Karius!' - De Gea destroyed after another howler

The Manchester United goalkeeper let a straightforward Lionel Messi shot slip under him for Barca's second, and he was roundly roasted

David de Gea is capable of reaching tremendous heights as a goalkeeper, and can also turn in a cringe-worthy moment or two. 

Unfortunately for De Gea, Tuesday saw the Manchester United stopper produce another one of the latter. 

With his side already down 1-0 against Barcelona at Camp Nou, De Gea let a relatively tame shot from Lionel Messi squirm underneath him and into the net for the Argentine's second on the night. 

Messi had scored a brilliant goal in the 16th minute already, and his strike just four minutes gave his side a three-goal cushion on aggregate in the Champions League quarter-final.

It is not the first time this season the former Atletico Madrid man has made a costly error and, naturally, there was plenty of reaction to the Spain international's howler:

