Spalletti not concerned by Conte rumours as Inter aim to avoid distractions

The Nerazzurri boss is seeing his position called into question, amid links to an ex-Chelsea manager, but he is not too concerned ahead of a key match

Luciano Spalletti insists neither he nor his team will be affected by speculation suggesting Antonio Conte is set for as they chase qualification.

Talk built this week that former and coach Conte could replace Spalletti at the helm next season, with Goal revealing that talks have been held despite the Nerazzurri being on course for a top-four finish.

With Inter slipping to fourth in the table, a point ahead of fifth-placed , ahead of their game in hand at home to on Monday, Spalletti will not allow rumours to provide a distraction.

He suggested in his pre-match news conference that speculation over his future was standard at this stage of a campaign.

"The newspapers have been writing for months that I won't be Inter coach next season and they must have their reasons for that, because that's how the game works," he said.

"That doesn't change one iota what our goal is this season. I'd happily open the doors to our training sessions to prove just how well the players are training.

"There is only one route forward for us, which is to win matches and to secure Inter's place in the Champions League once again. That is the future. End of story.

"The players aren't thinking about Spalletti or other coaches, there is only Inter on their minds. The same goes for me.

"We want to qualify for the Champions League this season, just as we did last term. That would be a significant objective."

He added: "I'm not bothered and nor are the players with regards to me or my future.

"The players are not worried about what Inter will look like next season, because everyone is focused on how the team is doing at the moment.

"There will be 60,000 in tomorrow [Monday] night, not to keep the seat warm for next season but to drive the team on towards victory. No one is getting ahead of themselves.

"We are focused on today's training session [and] on tomorrow night's match. Monday's game is crucial. That would allow us to experience another season in the Champions League."