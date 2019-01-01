Spain women vs USWNT: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

After their 28-game unbeaten streak was ended with a loss to France, the USWNT will be eager to return to winning ways when they face Spain

The U.S. women's national team will be looking to bounce back from their shock 3-1 friendly loss against France when they travel to face Spain at the Cartagonova Stadium in Cartagena on Tuesday evening.

The defeat ended the current world champions' 28-game unbeaten streak in all competitions in what was a marquee exhibition match ahead of an exciting World Cup tournament in the summer hosted by Les Bleues.

Spain will also be looking to return to winning ways after they played out a 1-1 draw with Belgium women in their own recent friendly.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position Spain players Goalkeepers Gallardo, Panos, Quinones Defenders Andres, Carro, Jimenez, Leon, Ouahabi, Paredes, Pereira, Torrejon Midfielders Bonmatif, Corredera, Falcon, Guijarro, Losada, Meseguer, Putellas, Sampedro, Sosa, Torrecilla Forwards Caldentey, L. Garcia, N. Garcia, Hermoso, Redondo

Alba Redondo is expected to be given a start after coming off the bench to net in Spain's 1-1 draw with Belgium in the friendly fixture last week, while coach Jorge Vilda has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the game against the USWNT.

Potential Spain XI: Gallardo; Ouahabi, Andres, Paredes, Corredera; Sosa, Losada, Torrecilla; Falcon, Garcia, Redondo.

Position USWNT players Goalkeepers Campbell, Franch, Harris, Naeher Defenders Dahlkemper, Davidson, Dunn, Fox, O'Hara, Sauerbrunn, Short, Sonnett Midfielders Brian, Colaprico, Ertz, Horan, Lavelle, Mewis, Sullivan, Zerboni Forwards Heath, Lloyd, McDonald, Morgan, Press, Pugh, Rapinoe

The likes of Tobin Heath, Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz are all doubts for the Spain clash after missing out on the defeat to France as an early precaution, though could recover in time for the game.

Potential USWNT XI: Harris; Sonnett, Dahlkemper, Sauerbunn, Fox; Ertz, Lavelle, Dunn; Pugh, Lloyd, Morgan.

Match Preview

The USWNT will be eager for a rebound victory as their preparations for the World Cup - which they have won on the last three occasions - in France after a disappointing loss to the tournament hosts in which they lacked creativity, bite and overall cohesion.

The USWNT struggled to keep hold of possession throughout the game and failed to have a presence in front of goal despite the inclusion of star striker Alex Morgan.

It could be a repeat of history, however, as the USWNT lost to the same opponents in February 2015 by a 2-0 margin before winning the World Cup five months later.

Coach Jill Ellis, however, will be relieved come the return of star players Rapinoe, Heath and Ertz from injury as they are all guaranteed starters for this summer's competition.

“I think we can be disappointed in the result, but not be discouraged,” Ellis said. "I think where are in terms of our process right now … we told our players we’re in a pre-season - and this was a big ask - but not to lose sight of where we want to be. This was a great test for us tonight, but the final exam is in June."

Article continues below

“We will improve,” Ellis said. “Ironically, this is a similar situation as [what the U.S. faced] in 2015. ... We know we have a lot more to give.”

The Spain team have not lost since 2017 since being eliminated in the European Championship quarter-finals via a penalty shootout against Austria.

Since that loss they have won 11 of their 13 games - drawing the other two - and boast one of the strongest defences in the world game, conceding just three goals in their last 14 outings.