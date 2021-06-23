Spain score five goals in European Championship match for first time with Slovakia mauling
Spain scored five goals in a European Championship match for the first time in their history with a 5-0 win over Slovakia on Wednesday.
La Roja started Euro 2020 with a pair of disappointing draws against Sweden and then Poland, scoring just one goal across both matches.
But Luis Enrique's side erupted in their Group E finale, advancing to the knockout stage in style.
History for Spain
Spain scored five times in a Euros match for the first time in their history in their 43rd match in the competition.
Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka opened the scoring in the 30th minute with an unfortunate own goal, punching the ball into his own net after a shot rang off the crossbar.
Aymeric Laporte made it two just before half-time, before Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres and another own goal from Juraj Kucka completed the rout in the second half.
Torres's goal came just 44 seconds after he entered the game off the bench, the fastest goal for a substitute in a European Championship match in 17 years.
What's next for Spain?
Spain ended the group stage with a win but could only finish runners-up in Group E after Sweden's 3-2 win against Poland.
The Swedes topped the group with seven points, while La Roja earned second place in the group, Slovakia finishing in third and Poland in fourth.
Spain will now face Croatia in the last 16 on Monday.