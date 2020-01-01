African All Stars

South Africa's Zungu sees red as Osimhen powers Lille past Amiens

Last updated
Comments()
Getty
The African stars had mixed fortunes in Wednesday's French League Cup with South African receiving a first-half red card while Osimhen secured his tea

South Africa's Bongani Zungu was sent off while Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen found the back of the net in Lille’s 2-0 win over Amiens.

The victory at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Wednesday, powered Lille into the semi-finals of the French League Cup.

Zungu was given marching orders as early as in the first-half after receiving two yellow cards in the 21st and 38th minutes.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

It was the South African's first expulsion since 2017 when he was shown a straight red card in Bafana Bafana's 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifying fixture against Burkina Faso.

After a goalless first 45 minutes, Osimhen opened his goal account for 2020 with a 58th-minute strike that doubled Lille’s lead, after Luiz Araujo opened the scoring eight minutes earlier.

The strike increased the 21-year-old's tally to 14 goals in 25 appearances across all competitions for the Great Danes since his arrival in July.

Osimhen will be aiming to continue his fine goalscoring run when Lille visit Dijon for their next Ligue 1 game on Sunday.

Close