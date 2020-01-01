South Africa to host Lesotho in first 2020 Awcon qualifier warm-up friendly

Desiree Ellis' side will face their neighbours in a build-up to their qualifiers for this year's Africa Women's Cup of Nations in June

will face Lesotho in the first build-up to the 2020 Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers, with Desiree Ellis' side set to host the Crocodiles at Tsakane Stadium on March 8.

Banyana Banyana, who finished as runners-up at the 2018 edition in are seeking to compete for glory this year, and are drawn a bye in the first round of the qualifiers scheduled for April.

The champions are regrouping for the first time since facing at the Kitakyushu Stadium, losing 2-0 last November.

More teams

The team's head coach Ellis has called up 26 home-based professionals, leaving out the likes of Leandra Smeda, Nothando Vilakazi, Janine van Wyk, Noko Matlou and Kaylin Swart.

New entrants include four Basetsana players which are Oratile Mokwena, Sibulele Holweni, Karabo Dhlamini and Noxolo Cesane, while Lebogang Mabatle and Koketso Tlailane return to the fold.

And the tactician, who won the African Women's Coach of the Year award in January, explained the reason why she left out their regulars, insisting she does not mean to disrespect their foes.

“With no disrespect to Lesotho for leaving out these players, the main aim for us is to look into the future – we have to ask ourselves the question," Ellis told Safa.net.

"What do we have going forward? I know exactly what these regulars can offer the team, but we also have to work on a succession plan. We have to increase the pool of players we have.

"We are a team in transition and to prepare for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup we have to start now.

“We would like to see the other players closer, and check if they have anything to offer the national team.

"The squad we have selected is a mixture of young players and experienced ones, the likes of Mamello, Lebo Ramalepe, Andile Dlamini. I am confident we will do well against Lesotho.”

South Africa open camp on Monday, March 2 in Johannesburg, with Lebogang Ramalepe expected to lead the team against the Crocodiles in the absence of Van Wyk and Refiloe Jane.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini [ FC], Jessica Williams [Spurs WFC], Mapaseka Mpuru [University of Pretoria]

Article continues below

Defenders: Lebogang Ramalepe [Ma-Indies], Tiisetso Makhubela [TTU-Pretoria], Bongeka Gamede [University of Western Cape], Sibulele Holweni [University of Western Cape] Xiluva Tshabalala [Ma-Indies], Lebogang Mabatle [Mamelodi Sundowns], Koketso Tlailane [TUT-Pretoria], Ongeziwe Ndlangisa [Sunflower], Karabo Makhurubetshi [Mamelodi Sundowns]

Midfielders: Mamello Makhabane [JVW], Oratile Mokwena [Mamelodi Sundowns], Karabo Dhlamini [Mamelodi Sundowns], Robyn Moodaly [JVW], Nomvula Kgoale [TUT-Pretoria], Nonhlanhla Mthandi [Mamelodi Sundowns], Neliswa Luthuli [Sunflower], Noxolo Cesane [University Western Cape], Nomsa Mathonsi [University of Free State].

Strikers: Rhoda Mulaudzi [Mamelodi Sundowns], Hilda Magaia [TUT-Pretoria], Pride Nthite [Universirt od Johannesburg], Amanda Mthandi [University of Johannesburg], Lorraine Malhoali [Golden Ladies].