South Africa could host Cosafa Cup tournament yet again

South Africa, who hosted the 2015, 2017 and 2018 editions, have been earmarked to replace Zimbabwe for the 2019 edition

could yet again host the tournament after president Philip Chiyanga confirmed in Durban this past weekend.

However, Chiyanga didn't want to reveal too much information about the upcoming tournament which was set to take place in Zimbabwe between May and June.

"The Cosafa Cup is likely to be played here in South Africa,” said Chiyanga to SunSport.

"Please talk to Danny Jordaan (Safa president) to get more information. Ask him, don’t waste time," said Chiyanga.

South Africa has hosted the regional tournament three times since 2015, and given the infrastructure it has, chances are that they will again agree to come to Cosafa's rescue.

Meanwhile, with Bafana Bafana, Zimbabwe, Madagascar, and Angola among other countries heading to for the (Afcon) finals in June, football fans can expect the said national teams to use their fringe players.

Previously, national teams used relatively unknown players to widen the selection pool for coaches.

This could still be the case with the majority of national teams as they would want to avoid fielding their regular stars weeks before Africa's major showpiece in .

Limpopo hosted last year's edition, but this year's hosting province will only be announced once talks between Cosafa and the South African Football Association (Safa) have concluded.

Stuart Baxter has, according to the South African Football Association (Safa) website, confirmed that he will only start preparing for the Afcon finals after the draw on Friday.

Bafana missed out on the 2017 Afcon tournament after failing to qualify, and Baxter may not want to chances by risking his regulars for the Cosafa Cup tournament which has eluded him since his return to the hot seat.