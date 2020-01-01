‘All we see is Pogba shooting hoops’ – Souness hits out at injured Man Utd star

The former Liverpool manager has questioned the France international's desire to play for the Red Devils

Paul Pogba has found himself once again in the crosshairs of a scathing attack from Graeme Souness, who has cast doubt upon the midfielder’s desire to play for .

The 26-year-old has managed to play just eight matches all season owing to ankle problems, with his last outing coming on Boxing Day during a 4-1 victory over Newcastle.

Formerly the world’s most expensive player, the World Cup winner has completed 90 minutes only five times this season and his ongoing issues were part of the reasoning behind United’s January swoop for Bruno Fernandes, who has earned widespread praise since coming into the team.

Souness, though, believes that a lack of desire on the player’s part is the driving force for his lengthy absence.

“Maybe Man Utd should be looking at the medical staff here at Goodison. They got Gomes back in a fraction of the time from what would appear to be a far worse injury,” the former midfielder told Sky Sports.

“I know I’m jumping in here and there will be medics jumping up and down, but it’s the cynic in me. I’m thinking, ‘I see him dancing at a wedding, and I see him shooting hoops and there was something else…"

“I think he was at a fashion show,” fellow panellist Roy Keane, an Old Trafford great, interjected.

Souness continued: “He doesn’t want to be at United, he doesn’t want to play for United. How can you not want to play for Man Utd? If that is the case.

“Will you give me odds we’ll see him at the Euros?”

The Paris-born midfielder has played 143 times for United in his latest stint at the club, scoring 31 goals and creating a further 31, having spent four successful years with .

He has often been the target of criticism in the media, with Souness one of his chief critics.

Meanwhile, former United defender Paul Parker described Pogba as treating his time at the club as “a package holiday” and added that the player is a “bad fit all round” currently at Old Trafford.