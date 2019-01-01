'Soon to be continued' - Lukaku teases Man Utd exit as he poses with agent

The Belgium international striker continues to be linked with a summer switch to Inter and has suggested that an important announcement is on the way

Romelu Lukaku has hinted at an update on his situation at , with the Belgian striker continuing to be heavily linked with a move to .

Antonio Conte has made no secret of his desire to take the former Chelsea striker to San Siro, with the Nerazzurri eager to bolster their attacking ranks amid the uncertainty surrounding Mauro Icardi.

United have left Lukaku out of their pre-season programme to date, in what looks to be another indication that a move will soon be made.

The Red Devils are seemingly eager to avoid seeing their frontman pick up an untimely injury which could scupper transfer talks.

And Lukaku has now suggested that an announcement on his future is imminent as he posted an image on social media with his agent Federico Pastorello, stating that events are “soon to be continued”.

Pastorello, meanwhile, has been talking up his client as transfer talk rages around Lukaku.

He considers a player who has over 100 Premier League goals to his name to be one of the very best in the business.

"We’ve improved our selection of forwards and reached the apex with Lukaku, who is one of the three-four best strikers in the world," Pastorello told Il Foglio Sportivo.

Pastorello works for P&P Sport Management, with Lukaku having joined them in December 2018, and he has been tipping a star client for a summer switch since before the 2018-19 campaign came to a close.

Back in April, when exit rumours first surfaced, Pastorello said: "It's his second season here and he will still have three years on his contract until the end. Let's see. He's someone who loves to know a different culture, a different football.

"He sees a way to have a career playing in different countries because he would like to win some trophies and prove himself and say to his children 'I won there and I won there and I won there' and 'I was a very good player in all the top championships' so let's see, the future is really very open."

Lukaku has admitted in the recent past that he would welcome the opportunity to test himself in Serie A, with Inter seemingly offering him that chance, while have also been linked.