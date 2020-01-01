'Barcelona said I wouldn’t play much but I didn’t give a sh*t!' - Song explains Arsenal exit to become a millionaire

The former Cameroon international was given the opportunity to head for Camp Nou in 2012 and, after six years in north London, jumped at the chance

Alex Song has revealed that told him he would not see much game time when heading for Camp Nou from in 2012, but the Cameroonian “didn’t give a sh*t” as a lucrative contract had been agreed with the Liga giants.

After six years in north London, a combative midfielder secured himself a shock switch to Catalunya.

Barca parted with £15 million ($18m) in a transfer fee, but Song was more concerned with the pay rise he would be getting in new surroundings.

That convinced him that the time was right to leave Arsenal, despite the fact that he faced fierce competition in and would take in few starts across 65 appearances for the Blaugrana.

"When FC Barcelona offered me a contract and I saw how much I would earn, I didn't think twice about it," Song told professional basketball player and fellow countryman Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors in an Instagram Live session.

"I thought my wife and children should have a comfortable life. I met the sporting director and he said I wouldn't play many games, but I didn't give a sh*t. I knew I was going to be a millionaire."

Cars proved to be a regular theme throughout Song’s career, with the 32-year-old revealing that he made sure to upgrade his own wheels when discovering what Thierry Henry was driving upon his arrival at Emirates Stadium in 2006 – only to backtrack on that decision pretty quickly.

"I was going to training [at Arsenal] and I saw Thierry Henry arriving in a magnificent car. I told myself that I wanted the same car at all costs. I went to the dealership and bought the same one," Song, who recently severed ties with Swiss side FC Sion, said.

"But I had to return it after two months because all my money was being spent on petrol."

Song took in 215 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 10 goals, and returned to English football with West Ham amid his struggles for minutes at Barca. He did, however, manage to secure a Liga title and a Spanish Super Cup during his time in Spain.