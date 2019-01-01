Son: Man City are one of the best teams in the world, but so are Spurs

The Tottenham forward knows there is still work to do against Pep Guardiola's side, but sees his club being able to match their quality

goalscoring hero Heung-min Son doesn't see any reason for his side to back down from the best sides in the world.

The forward netted the winner for Spurs in the first leg of their quarter-final clash with on Tuesday, giving the London outfit a 1-0 advantage ahead of their away leg in Manchester.

And while he admitted that Pep Guardiola's team is one of the best in the world, he believes Tottenham also should be viewed as such.

"They're a big team, [we're] both very strong sides, so the intensity was normal," he said to Viasport. "Manchester City is one of the best teams in the world but so are we.

"The game was very intense – I think the people who watched it will have enjoyed it a lot like us.

"It means a lot for us and me as well, especially in this stadium. It's our second game here and I got the second goal in a row. We won, it's an important win with a clean sheet and that's the most important thing."

Son's goal came in the 78th minute, with the 26-year-old cutting back off the line following a loose first touch and finishing with his left foot under City goalkeeper Ederson.

It was a typical bit of play for the international, who has made a habit of making something out of nothing in his career and has netted 18 times across all competitions for Spurs this season. But Son was quick to admit that his first touch was nearly costly.

"My first touch was not so great and I think a better first touch would have made the finish easier," he said. "But I try to never give up, try to get the ball again and make an angle and try to shoot from a better position."

Tuesday's victory leaves Tottenham in the driving seat heading into the second leg. The club have progressed each of the last nine times they've won the first leg of a European knockout round tie, while Manchester City's history shows three straight losses in the Champions League knockout rounds when losing the first leg.

But the win came at a cost.

Star man Harry Kane went down with an ankle injury, leaving manager Mauricio Pochettino worrying that he may have lost the England star for the season.

Son wasn't sure of the severity of the injury suffered by his team-mate, but was hoping for the best.

"I didn't see him yet," he said of Kane. "I hope it's not too serious because he's one of the best players for us. I wish and I hope it's not bad. I hope to get more news after these interviews."