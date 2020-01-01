'Solskjaer's team selection doesn't make sense!' - Parker slams Man Utd manager's tactics against Leipzig

A former Old Trafford favourite felt the Norwegian was far too conservative with his approach to a Champions League decider

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team selection "doesn't make sense", according to Paul Parker, who has slammed the manager's tactics against .

United suffered a painful early Champions League exit after being beaten 3-2 by Leipzig at Red Bull Arena on Tuesday night.

Solskjaer promised his team would go for all three points in despite only needing a draw to progress, but ultimately named a starting XI which included seven defensive-minded players.

The Norwegian went with a 5-3-2 formation designed to stifle Leipzig's attacking threat, with Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic asked to sit just in front of the back three, but his gameplan went out the window after just two minutes.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was guilty of leaving Angelino unmarked in acres of space on the left-wing as Marcel Sabitzer played through a teasing through ball, and the loanee produced a brilliant first-time finish to give the hosts the perfect start.

Amadou Haidara doubled Leipzig's advantage with a fearsome volley 11 minutes later, leaving United with a mountain to climb to save their campaign.

Julian Nagelsmann's side went 3-0 up midway through the second half after David de Gea's hesitation to come out and claim a tame Angelino cross allowed Justin Kluivert to steal in and chip the ball into the net, sparking jubilant scenes in the home dugout.

United rallied as a late penalty from Bruno Fernandes and an own goal from Ibrahima Konate set the stage for a miraculous comeback, but they ultimately ran out of time, with their nine-point haul in Group H only good enough for a spot in .

Parker felt Solskjaer was far too conservative when choosing his line up for the crucial European decider, and has urged him to stick with one system to halt the team's recent run of unconvincing performances.

"Solskjaer is too reliant on having two holding midfielders all the time. It doesn’t make sense," the former United star told Eurosport.

"He’s going into a game where you can’t go looking for a draw, but when you’re putting out two holding players, their coach [Julian Nagelsmann] couldn’t believe what they were doing.

"That first half tells you why Manchester United got their team selection so wrong and you can’t just keep coming out against quality sides and changing your system for every game.

"When I played for United we were 4-4-2 and then when Eric Cantona came along it was 4-4-1-1. It was very flexible. Everyone would do every other person’s job. They’re not flexible in what they’re doing."

The pressure is building on Solskjaer ahead of Saturday's derby clash against Manchester City, and Parker has suggested his qualities may be better suited to an assistant role rather than the head coach position at Old Trafford.

Asked to weigh in on the speculation surrounding the 47-year-old's future, the ex- international added: "Ole was a person who everyone liked, adored, idolised, respected as a player. I wonder if he’s really enjoying being the number one as a manager.

"That’s no disrespect to him but it’s that difficult, and would Ole be a good number two? I think he would be a great number two because of his nature.

"It’s difficult because I’ve met him on numerous occasions and I know what he’s like. I know the players who I played with that played with him and I want him to do well.

"Ex-Manchester United players on TV won’t condemn him because they are trying to be honest but they want to stay respectful to an ex-teammate."