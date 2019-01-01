Solskjaer won't stop Man Utd players arguing: It means they're winners!

The Norwegian insists that disagreements between his squad are a sign that they have high standards as he looks to continue his impressive start

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he is happy if there are fall-outs between his Manchester United players, insisting that quarrels within the camp show that they are winners.

Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese was sacked in December, taking over as interim boss until the end of the season.

And the Norwegian has hit the ground running, claiming five wins from his first five matches, scoring 16 goals in the process.

The United camp seems happier than it was under Mourinho, with the Portuguese frequently criticising his players and reportedly falling out with Paul Pogba.

Indeed, Mathias Pogba, brother of the France midfielder, went as far as saying that Mourinho was the problem at Old Trafford.

And Solskjaer has praised the spirit within the camp, insisting he welcomes disagreements between players as it shows they care about the club's situation.

He told MUTV: "I’ve already noticed that they are very well knitted together. It’s a fantastic atmosphere, which is one of the foundations for any team.

"You don’t have to be best friends. The team spirit is great.

"We had one or two fights [as a player] but that is just the demand, the standards that you set.

"If the session ends with a little bit of a quarrel I don’t mind because it means they are winners, they want to improve.

"If you settle for losing in training you’ll lose when a game when it really matters. There are a couple of aspects with the break: it’s the weather and the downtime the boys can have together."

United are currently on a training camp in Dubai, with Solskjaer insisting the trip has allowed him to work with the players away from just the training pitch.

"Here they’re not just running away back home to their kids and wives," he added. "We’ve got plenty of time for video analysis and to get some principles in play."

His methods have clearly had a positive effect on the players, with United's most recent victory coming on Saturday with a 2-0 FA Cup win against Reading that set up a fourth-round tie with Arsenal.

Solskjaer's toughest test yet will come on Sunday, though, as the Red Devils play Tottenham at Wembley.

United are currently sixth in the Premier League table, three points behind fifth-placed Arsenal.