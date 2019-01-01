Solskjaer warns of centre-back cull if Man United sign Maguire

The Red Devils boss admits the arrival of the England international could trigger defensive departures

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said will have to reduce their centre-back options if they prise Harry Maguire from .

United have been linked with Maguire throughout the off-season, with reports claiming the Red Devils are close to agreeing a world-record fee for a defender.

It is believed United are ready to pay in excess of £80m for the international, which would eclipse the previous record of £75m paid by for Virgil van Dijk from in January 2018.

Solskjaer has an array of options in the centre-back area, with Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Axel Tuanzebe all currently on the club’s pre-season tour in .

When asked about his stockpile of defenders, Solskjaer told reporters in Perth on Tuesday: "Of course, there's a limit of players.

"Whoever performs will be part of the team and whoever doesn't has a fight to get back in.

"There's been loads of speculation but I can't really say anything. We'll work to find a relationship with the ones we've got."

Tuanzebe, 21, is back with United following an impressive loan spell at , who he helped secure promotion to the Premier League last season via the play-offs.

Solskjaer, who confirmed Fred, Matteo Darmian and Dean Henderson will join the squad for the next part of their pre-season tour in Singapore, added: "Axel has got a great chance of staying here and playing. He had a great season last year.

"It was a stop-start season with injuries, but he's really proven that he is capable of playing at that level, he got promoted with Villa and he's come back very strong, focused.

"He did well in the first game here, so he's one of the young, exciting players that I can't wait to see more."

The Red Devils have made two signings so far this summer, with winger Daniel James arriving from Swansea and defender Aaron Wan-Bisakka joining from .

Next up for United in pre-season is a meeting with rivals in Perth on Wednesday following their 2-0 win over Perth Glory on Saturday.