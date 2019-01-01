Solskjaer tells Man Utd flops: Play well in pre-season & there's a future for you

The Red Devils is approaching his first full season at the helm and wants his players to show they can deliver

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has promised "most" of his players will have a chance to show they deserve to play a big part in 's future.

The Red Devils boss is rebuilding his squad and has already brought Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to the club as his first major signings.

In the closing weeks of the 2018-19 season, Solskjaer promised there would be changes in the ranks and warned consistently under-performing players they would play no part in his revolution.

Ahead of a new campaign, Solskjaer this week welcomed the majority of his players back from holiday, and on Sunday they head to at the outset of a pre-season tour.

Solskjaer, asked if every player would begin with a clean slate and an opportunity to impress, said: "Yeah, there is a chance for everyone. They are all going to be a part of this. Well, most of them anyway."

He related the situation to how he felt as a player with United during the Alex Ferguson era.

"I always felt the first couple of weeks was a big chance for me to impress the gaffer and to show him that I am ready for the season," Solskjaer said.

The Norwegian has been at the helm since December, replacing Jose Mourinho, whose tenure ended in disappointment that he could not deliver a sustained Premier League title challenge.

United were sixth when Solskjaer took charge and they finished in that position in May, with their form fluctuating in that five-month period.

There are likely to be more arrivals and departures before the 2019-20 season begins, with Paul Pogba's agent on Friday saying the midfielder wanted to leave Old Trafford.

Solskjaer said a first half-season in charge allowed him to accrue "great knowledge", and he feels he knows where improvements are required as United attempt to become a team that can rival and for league honours.

Article continues below

"At Manchester United, and in the Premier League, I have to say, you have to be at our best for long, long periods," Solskjaer told United's official website.

"You've got to be consistent. You can see the top two teams last season were so consistent. We've got to get up there so that's great knowledge and learning for us, and great experience.

"Of course, to have the pre-season together and lay down the foundations and principles to get the fitness, the tactics and the mentality right, and to get the team gelled as one, is important."