Solskjaer set to be sacked in wake of Man Utd's loss to Watford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to be sacked by Manchester United after another Premier League defeat.

The club’s co-chairman Joel Glazer and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward held an emergency meeting after the 4-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday afternoon where it became apparent Solskjaer’s position was severely under threat.

It is understood crisis talks were scheduled after the latest defeat, with that defeat meaning that United have lost five in their last seven Premier League games ahead of their Champions League game against Villarreal on Tuesday.

What do we know?

United’s board had continued to back Solskjaer through this run of bad form and, even after the 5-0 defeat to Liverpool, there was belief that the Norwegian was the right person to deliver the project they have been building for nearly three years.

Going into the international break after the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City, the United manager was not told that his position was under immediate threat. However, the board knew that it would be a big task to turn this season around.

There is now a growing expectation that Solskjaer will be sacked in the wake of Saturday's defeat and it is understood he is not expected to be in charge for United's next match against Villareal on Tuesday.

During a meeting on Saturday evening, conversations were held over which of Solskjaer's staff would remain at the club if he were to be sacked. There were also discussions over the payout Solskjaer will receive for his dismissal, with that still being discussed.

Solskjaer is now expected to be sacked with Darren Fletcher and Michael Carrick expected to take charge when that happens.

What has Solskjaer said?

Solskjaer was asked in his post-match press conference if he believed he was still the best person to lead United forward.

He replied: “I always have belief in myself, of course, at the minute it's a difficult time for us. I can see, I can trust every single one out there to give their all. Staff are fantastic. But the results are difficult. I believe we can turn this around.”

What has the reaction been from the players?

At full-time, Solskjaer went over to the away fans still inside Vicarage Road to applaud and put his hands up to apologise for another defeat.

Bruno Fernandes appeared to become annoyed with the reaction of some of the support, who booed the Norwegian. The Portuguese gesticulated with his arms, suggesting the supporters should be blaming the players for another awful performance.

It was a sentiment that was echoed in David de Gea’s post-match interview as the Spaniard says the players were to blame for the defeat.

