Solskjaer reveals what Man Utd are looking for in summer transfer market

The Red Devils are approaching a crucial period of recruitment, with the man at the helm admitting that he needs to land a certain type of player

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed what will be looking for in the summer transfer market.

The Red Devils are expected to spend big in an effort to strengthen a squad that underperformed in 2018-19.

A sixth-place finish in the Premier League has left those at Old Trafford without football and with much work to do.

Solskjaer is the man charged with the task of rebuilding and is eager to avoid merely throwing money at the club’s problems in the hope that will be enough to solve them.

Instead, the United manager will be looking for the right type of personalities, rather than “ready-made stars”.

Solskjaer told the club’s official app on his recruitment plans: “We’ve touched upon it [before].

“We’ve tried to educate our players and our kids to be proper people. In my years, the best players have always been the best people.

“You have to have that value system – do you say that? A certain kind of attitude about you to make a Manchester United player.

“You have got to have qualities and our fans want to see exciting players. We want to get up from our seats. You see defenders who defend, like that’s their life, that’s the most important thing.

“When we go to press with Jesse [Lingard] and Marcus [Rashford], in the games against , , and , when we start these games, our fans clap a striker making a tackle.

“That’s the way it’s been and in our culture. You have to have that work ethic and we’re scouting the market trying to find the right ones.”

Solskjaer is looking forward to dipping into the market and trying to acquire players with the potential to star for United.

Asked if he is excited by the challenges ahead, the Norwegian said: “Yeah, of course! I’m excited by the whole project.

“I know it’s a great responsibility being in charge of this great club.

“And it’s a big responsibility, but the only thing I can promise is I will do it to the best of my ability.”

Solskjaer, who took the reins at Old Trafford on an interim basis in December before landing a three-year contract, has already admitted to having taken important lessons from his time in the dugout and has confirmed that his coaching team will be remaining in place for 2019-20.