Solskjaer excited to watch Man Utd target Upamecano in Champions League clash

The Red Devils are reported to be eager to sign the 22-year-old centre-back and will come up against him in the Champions League this week

coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking forward to seeing Dayot Upamecano in action at Old Trafford on Wednesday amid reports the Premier League side want to sign the defender.

United host the leaders in the Group H clash and the 22-year-old is likely to start in the heart of the visitors' defence.

The Red Devils were heavily linked with a move for the international in the summer transfer window, while , and are also said to be interested.

More teams

Upamecano revealed in September that he had held talks with several clubs despite signing a contract extension with Leipzig in July and he has not ruled out making a move in the near future.

Solskjaer stopped short of confirming his side's attempts to land the former Red Bull Salzburg star, but he says he is aware of his quality.

"There's always rumours and speculation about good players for Manchester United," Solskjaer told reporters during at a press conference.

"I've always tried to respect [that] they are players for other teams and don't want to comment on every player we are linked to.

"But since he's playing against us tomorrow, I know he's a very good player and we can see him close up tomorrow."

Leipzig, who reached the Champions League semi-finals last season, are unbeaten in all competitions this term, while United sit 15th in the Premier League and have suffered shock defeats at home against and .

Solskjaer has been impressed by the improvement Julian Nagelsmann's side have made in recent seasons and knows what to expect in the midweek clash.

Article continues below

"They are a club that has come up through the ranks very impressively and almost improved every season," the Norwegian coach added.

"Last season, third in the Bundesliga, they've started really well, got to the semi-finals and are really going for the big trophies.

"You have a young, proactive, interesting coach to watch who's very adaptable and with players who've got high energy, high tempo - all in all, they've been very interesting to follow the last few years."