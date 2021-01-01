Man Utd boss Solskjaer confirms Pogba set to miss a 'few weeks' more due to thigh injury

The Norwegian boss has revealed that the Frenchman is still in recovery, while Daniel James has also picked up a knock

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Paul Pogba is set to miss a "few more weeks" of action due to his thigh injury.

Pogba has been sidelined since limping off in the first half of United's 3-3 draw with Everton at Old Trafford on February 6.

The Frenchman has missed the club's last three matches in all competitions, including a 0-0 draw with Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night, and Solskjaer isn't expecting him to return for a while yet.

What was said?

Solskjaer also revealed that Daniel James picked up a knock against Sociedad, whom the Red Devils knocked out of Europe with a 4-0 aggregate score, while delivering an update on the fitness of Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani.

"We will have to check on him tonight," the Norwegian head coach told BT Sport about James after the final whistle at Old Trafford.

"Scott, Donny, Edinson we hope they can be available for the weekend.

"Paul is still out for a few weeks."

How many more games will Pogba sit out?

Pogba will be unavailable for selection when United face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, where they will be aiming to pick up their first win of the season against one of the Premier League's 'big six' teams.

The midfielder will also likely be absent for subsequent top-flight fixtures against Crystal Palace and Manchester City, while a meeting with West Ham on March 14 could also come too soon for the World Cup winner.

Supporters will hope that Pogba can make his way back to the pitch in time for the Red Devils' FA Cup quarter-final clash against Leicester City seven days later, with the squad then scheduled to take in a much-needed break before a clash with Brighton on April 3.

The bigger picture

Pogba played a key role in United's rise to the Premier League summit earlier in the season, but Solskjaer has enough strength in depth to cope without him heading into a crucial period.

Bruno Fernandes has been a reliable source of goals and assists ever since his move to Old Trafford from Sporting CP in January 2020. The likes of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial can also provide plenty of firepower in the final third.

Meanwhile, Fred and Nemanja Matic are still on hand to keep things ticking over in defensive midfield berths as the Red Devils continue to compete on three trophy fronts.

