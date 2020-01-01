Solskjaer confirms Man Utd injury blow as Cavani and Martial forced off in West Ham win

The duo limped out of Saturday's game at London Stadium, though their replacements played a huge role in the Red Devils' victory

boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial both picked up muscle injuries during Saturday’s 3-1 win at West Ham.

Cavani, who scored twice as a substitute against last weekend, retained his place in the side after starting against in midweek, but did not come out for the second-half at London Stadium. Martial did make it onto the pitch for the second period but was replaced by Juan Mata after 62 minutes.

Bruno Fernandes was also introduced for the second-half having been surprisingly named on the bench by Solskjaer, who said the Portuguese needed a rest because of the rough treatment he had received from opponents in recent weeks.

All three substitutes made an impact, with Fernandes teeing up Paul Pogba for the equaliser and Mata, after Mason Greenwood put the visitors in front, setting up Rashford to seal the game late on.

When asked for the reason behind his substitutions, Solskjaer told Sky Sports: “Injuries. It is unfortunate. Sometimes you get muscle injuries. Edi had to come off with an injury, hopefully it’s not too bad. Anthony had to come as as well. Bruno is part of this team and 45 minutes was enough.”

The result means Man Utd have won their first five away league games of a season, collecting all 15 points from losing positions.

Solskjaer says that shows the resilience and character in his side, though he acknowledges there is also room for improvement.

"Football is up and down. First half we struggled to keep up with their counter attack and set plays. We gave the ball away too often. Poor first half, second half of course the goal changes the mood,” he added.

"We played against a team that had drawn with and beaten Leicester and . They are a good team and make it difficult for you. I am very, very pleased with the performance. Last week we were 2-0 down at Southampton and this was a step forward, we were only one down.

"Of course you are very, very happy with the away form. I think the home form is decent, we are becoming more and more consistent and we are coping better with games like this. When you are 1-0, 2-0 down the boys still believe and that character is important.

"At the end of the season you don't care about the performance. At the moment we know there are things we need to improve on, some simple passes in the first half but the second half that quality came back and all three goals were exceptional."