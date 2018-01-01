Solskjaer admits he is still adjusting to Man United job

The Norwegian has suggested that it will take time for him to get his head around being manager of his former club

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he is still getting used to being in charge at Old Trafford.

The Norwegian oversaw a second consecutive victory to continue the positive start to his tenure, with Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba providing the goals in a comfortable 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town.

The win was Solskjaer’s first in the dugout at Old Trafford, with his reign starting with the comprehensive 5-1 dismantlement of Cardiff City in Wales last weekend.

Speaking after the game to BBC Sport, the United legend confessed that he was still adjusting to his new job title.

He said: “I’ve not got used to it yet. It’s humbling knowing I’m leading this team out.

"Let’s see if I get used to it. I captained a couple of games but this was very different.

"They are the best fans in the world. I had such a great relationship with them. It was probably more emotional for my family in my box as I was focussed on the game.

"I was surprisingly calm all day. The lads have helped me settle in really quickly.”

The 45-year-old reserved special praise for goalkeeper David De Gea, who made a vital save from Laurent Depoitre, and Paul Pogba, whose brace proved to be the difference after a late Terriers strike.

Solskjaer said: "Dave's [de Gea] save was the defining moment, one of the best saves I've seen. I could see it going top corner and he stretches his second arm out.

He added: ”Paul [Pogba] knows he can score more goals and create chances. He had a few assists last week. He’s happy now.”

The former striker also re-emphasised his commitment to recapturing the United philosophy made famous by Sir Alex Ferguson, and suggested that his first two wins were a good way to start.

He said: “You need momentum. The next two games will be massive for us. Coming into those games with confidence is great.

"This is Manchester United. When you score a first, you want a second. When you score a second, you want a third. We wanted a clean sheet. Every team is built on that foundation. We've conceded from two set-pieces so far. We’ll make sure we get a clean sheet soon."