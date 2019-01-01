Premier League

Soccer on US TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream today, tomorrow & this weekend

Last updated
Comments()
Getty Images
Goal brings you the main matches that are being shown live on television so you can plan your next few days of viewing pleasure

Soccer never sleeps, whether it is the Premier League, La Liga, UEFA Champions League or the international games, there is almost always some action to watch on television somewhere.

Here are all the games that are being shown live in the United States this week on networks such as ESPN, FOX, NBCSN, TUDN and more.

*All times are US Eastern Time.

Editors' Picks

Wednesday October 16

Soccer fans will have the chance to watch Women's Champions League action on Wednesday as Breidblik take on Paris Saint-Germain.

Time Match TV channel
2:30pm Breidablik Women vs PSG Women beIN Sports
7pm Nacional vs Cerro GOLTV
8:10pm Colon vs Estudiantes Caseros TyC Sports
9pm New Mexico United vs Tacoma Defiance ESPN app
9pm Real Monarchs vs Austin Bold ESPN app

Thursday October 17

Uruguayan soccer is on TV on Thursday as Penarol face Boston River and there is also some Mexican soccer, with Dorados coming up against Atlante.

Time Match TV channel
7pm Penarol vs Boston River GOLTV
11pm Dorados vs Atlante ESPN Deportes/ESPN app

Friday October 18

European club soccer returns on Friday as Nice plays PSG in France, while Eintracht Frankfurt tussle with Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.

We've also got some action from Mexico to look forward to with the likes of Atlas and Tigres playing.

Article continues below
Time Match TV channel
4:30am Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers ESPN app
7:35am Shenzen vs Guangzhou Evergrande ESPN app
12:30pm Erzgebirge Aue vs Nuremburg Fox Soccer Match Pass
12:30pm Greuther Furth vs Dynamo Dresden Fox Soccer Match Pass
2:30pm Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen TUDN USA/FS2/Fox Soccer Match Pass
2:45pm Cardiff City vs Sheffield Wednesday ESPN app
2:45pm Nice vs PSG beIN Sports
3pm Granada vs Osasuna beIN Sports Espanyol
6pm Potros UAEM vs Cafetaleros de Tapachula GOLTV
8pm Puebla vs Atlas TUDN USA
8:30pm Rio Grande Valley vs Portland Timbers II ESPN app
10pm Veracruz vs Tigres TUDN USA
10:05pm Santos Laguna vs Tijuana Fox Deportes
10:30pm Phoenix Rising vs OKC Energy ESPN app

Saturday October 19

La Liga returns as Barcelona plays Eibar early in the morning, while Real Madrid takes on Mallorca in an afternoon game.

The likes of Juventus and Napoli play in Serie A, while the Premier League matches of the day include Everton vs West Ham and Tottenham vs Watford.

Time Match TV channel
2am Western United vs Perth Glory ESPN app
4:30am Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets ESPN app
7am Jahn Regensburg vs Sandhausen Fox Soccer Match Pass
7am St Pauli vs Darmstadt 98 Fox Soccer Match Pass
7am Eibar vs Barcelona beIN Sports
7am Wehen Wiesbaden vs Heidenheim Fox Soccer Match Pass
7:30am Everton vs West Ham NBCSN
7:30am Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Town ESPN app
7:35am Beijing Guoan vs Shanghai SIPG ESPN app
9am Lazio vs Atalanta ESPN app
9:30am Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Mainz Fox Soccer Match Pass
9:30am Augsburg vs Bayern Munich TUDN USA/FS1/Fox Soccer Match Pass
9:30am Union Berlin vs Freiburg Fox Soccer Match Pass
9:30am Werder Bremen vs Hertha Berlin Fox Soccer Match Pass
9:30am RB Leipzig vs Wolfsburg Fox Deportes/Fox Soccer Match Pass/FS2
10am Barnsley vs Swansea City ESPN app
10am Atletico Madrid vs Valencia beIN Sports
10am Tottenham vs Watford NBCSN
12 noon Napoli vs Hellas Verona ESPN app
12:30pm Getafe vs Leganes beIN Sports
12:30pm Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Fox Deportes/Fox Soccer Match Pass/FS2
12:30pm RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax ESPN app
1pm Atlanta United vs New England TUDN USA/Univision
1:45pm Twente vs Willem II ESPN app
2:45pm Juventus vs Bologna ESPN app
2:45pm Utrecht vs PSV ESPN app
3pm Real Monarchs vs Sacramento Republic ESPN app
3pm Mallorca vs Real Madrid beIN Sports
3:30pm Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas FS2
4pm Tulsa Roughnecks vs Reno 1868 ESPN app
6pm Cruz Azul vs Morelia ESPN app/ESPN Deportes
6pm Toronto FC vs DC United TUDN USA/Univision
7pm Charlotte Independence vs Ottawa Fury ESPN app
7pm Hartford Athletic vs Tampa Bay Rowdies ESPN app
7pm Indy Eleven vs Swope Park Rangers ESPN app
7:30pm Charleston Battery vs Bethlehem Steel ESPN app
8pm Memphis 901 vs Louisville City ESPN app
8pm Nashville SC vs Atlanta United II ESPN app
8pm Pachuca vs Juarez ESPN app/TUDN USA/ESPN Deportes
9:30pm New Mexico United vs Las Vegas Lights ESPN app
10pm LA Galaxy II vs El Paso Locomotive ESPN app
10pm Orange County SC vs Fresno FC ESPN app
10pm Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers ESPN app/ESPN Deportes
10pm Tacoma Defiance vs Austin Bold ESPN app
10pm Necaxa vs America TUDN USA

Sunday October 20

Sunday is set to be a huge day for soccer as Manchester United takes on rivals Liverpool in the Northwest Derby.

Time Match TV channel
1am Melbourne City vs Adelaide United ESPN app
3am Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix ESPN app
6:30am Sassuolo vs Inter ESPN app/ESPN Deportes
7am Accrington Stanley vs Ipswich Town ESPN app
7:30am Bochum vs Karlsruher Fox Soccer Match Pass
7:30am Hannover 96 vs Osnabruck Fox Soccer Match Pass
7:30am Stuttgart vs Holstein Kiel Fox Soccer Match Pass
8am Real Sociedad vs Real Betis beIN Sports
9am Cagliari vs SPAL ESPN app
9am Hammarby vs Malmo ESPN app
9am Sampdoria vs Roma ESPN app
9am Udinese vs Torino ESPN app
9am Wigan Athletic vs Nottingham Forest ESPN app
9:30am Cologne vs Paderborn TUDN USA/FS1/Fox Soccer Match Pass
10am Kerala Blasters vs ATK ESPN app
10am Espanyol vs Villarreal beIN Sports
10:45am Feyenoord vs Heracles ESPN app
11:30am Manchester United vs Liverpool NBCSN
12 noon Lyngby vs Brondby ESPN app
12 noon Parma vs Genoa ESPN app
12 noon Hoffenheim vs Schalke Fox Deportes/Fox Soccer Match Pass
12:30pm Athletic Club vs Real Valladolid beIN Sports
1pm Pumas UNAM vs Leon TUDN USA/Univision
2pm NWSL semi-fnal ESPN app
2:45pm AC Milan vs Lecce ESPN app
3pm Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls FS1/Fox Deportes
3pm Sevilla vs Levante beIN Sports
4pm NWSL semi-final ESPN app
5:30pm Birmingham Legion vs Pittsburg Riverhounds ESPN app
7:50pm Monterrey vs Guadalajara FS2
8:30pm Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy ESPN app/ESPN Deportes

Close