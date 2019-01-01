Soccer on US TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream today, tomorrow & this weekend

Goal brings you the main matches that are being shown live on television so you can plan your next few days of viewing pleasure

Soccer never sleeps, whether it is the Premier League, , UEFA or the international games, there is almost always some action to watch on television somewhere.

Here are all the games that are being shown live in the United States this week on networks such as ESPN, FOX, NBCSN, TUDN and more.

*All times are US Eastern Time.

Wednesday October 16

Soccer fans will have the chance to watch Women's Champions League action on Wednesday as Breidblik take on .

Time Match TV channel 2:30pm Breidablik Women vs PSG Women beIN Sports 7pm Nacional vs Cerro GOLTV 8:10pm Colon vs Estudiantes Caseros TyC Sports 9pm New United vs Tacoma Defiance ESPN app 9pm Real Monarchs vs Austin Bold ESPN app

Thursday October 17

Uruguayan soccer is on TV on Thursday as Penarol face Boston River and there is also some Mexican soccer, with Dorados coming up against Atlante.

Time Match TV channel 7pm Penarol vs Boston River GOLTV 11pm Dorados vs Atlante ESPN Deportes/ESPN app

Friday October 18

European club soccer returns on Friday as Nice plays PSG in , while tussle with in .

We've also got some action from Mexico to look forward to with the likes of Atlas and Tigres playing.

Time Match TV channel 4:30am Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers ESPN app 7:35am Shenzen vs Guangzhou Evergrande ESPN app 12:30pm Erzgebirge Aue vs Nuremburg Fox Soccer Match Pass 12:30pm Greuther Furth vs Dynamo Dresden Fox Soccer Match Pass 2:30pm Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen TUDN USA/FS2/Fox Soccer Match Pass 2:45pm vs ESPN app 2:45pm Nice vs PSG beIN Sports 3pm Granada vs Osasuna beIN Sports 6pm Potros UAEM vs Cafetaleros de Tapachula GOLTV 8pm Puebla vs Atlas TUDN USA 8:30pm Rio Grande Valley vs II ESPN app 10pm Veracruz vs Tigres TUDN USA 10:05pm Santos Laguna vs Tijuana Fox Deportes 10:30pm Phoenix Rising vs OKC Energy ESPN app

Saturday October 19

La Liga returns as plays early in the morning, while takes on Mallorca in an afternoon game.

The likes of and play in , while the Premier League matches of the day include vs West Ham and vs .

Time Match TV channel 2am Western United vs Perth Glory ESPN app 4:30am Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets ESPN app 7am Jahn Regensburg vs Sandhausen Fox Soccer Match Pass 7am St Pauli vs Darmstadt 98 Fox Soccer Match Pass 7am Eibar vs Barcelona beIN Sports 7am Wehen Wiesbaden vs Heidenheim Fox Soccer Match Pass 7:30am vs West Ham NBCSN 7:30am vs ESPN app 7:35am Beijing Guoan vs Shanghai SIPG ESPN app 9am vs ESPN app 9:30am vs Fox Soccer Match Pass 9:30am vs TUDN USA/FS1/Fox Soccer Match Pass 9:30am Union Berlin vs Fox Soccer Match Pass 9:30am vs Fox Soccer Match Pass 9:30am vs Fox Deportes/Fox Soccer Match Pass/FS2 10am Barnsley vs ESPN app 10am vs beIN Sports 10am Tottenham vs Watford NBCSN 12 noon Napoli vs Hellas Verona ESPN app 12:30pm vs beIN Sports 12:30pm vs Fox Deportes/Fox Soccer Match Pass/FS2 12:30pm RKC Waalwijk vs ESPN app 1pm vs New TUDN USA/Univision 1:45pm Twente vs Willem II ESPN app 2:45pm Juventus vs ESPN app 2:45pm Utrecht vs ESPN app 3pm Real Monarchs vs Sacramento Republic ESPN app 3pm Mallorca vs Real Madrid beIN Sports 3:30pm vs FS2 4pm Tulsa Roughnecks vs Reno 1868 ESPN app 6pm Cruz Azul vs Morelia ESPN app/ESPN Deportes 6pm vs DC United TUDN USA/Univision 7pm Charlotte Independence vs Ottawa Fury ESPN app 7pm Hartford Athletic vs Tampa Bay Rowdies ESPN app 7pm Indy Eleven vs Swope Park ESPN app 7:30pm Charleston Battery vs Bethlehem Steel ESPN app 8pm Memphis 901 vs Louisville City ESPN app 8pm Nashville SC vs II ESPN app 8pm Pachuca vs Juarez ESPN app/TUDN USA/ESPN Deportes 9:30pm New Mexico United vs Las Vegas Lights ESPN app 10pm II vs El Paso Locomotive ESPN app 10pm Orange County SC vs Fresno FC ESPN app 10pm vs Portland Timbers ESPN app/ESPN Deportes 10pm Tacoma Defiance vs Austin Bold ESPN app 10pm Necaxa vs America TUDN USA

Sunday October 20

Sunday is set to be a huge day for soccer as takes on rivals in the Northwest Derby.