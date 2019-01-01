Soccer on US TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream today, tomorrow & this weekend
Soccer never sleeps, whether it is the Premier League, La Liga, UEFA Champions League or the international games, there is almost always some action to watch on television somewhere.
Here are all the games that are being shown live in the United States this week on networks such as ESPN, FOX, NBCSN, TUDN and more.
*All times are US Eastern Time.
Wednesday October 16
Soccer fans will have the chance to watch Women's Champions League action on Wednesday as Breidblik take on Paris Saint-Germain.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|2:30pm
|Breidablik Women vs PSG Women
|beIN Sports
|7pm
|Nacional vs Cerro
|GOLTV
|8:10pm
|Colon vs Estudiantes Caseros
|TyC Sports
|9pm
|New Mexico United vs Tacoma Defiance
|ESPN app
|9pm
|Real Monarchs vs Austin Bold
|ESPN app
Thursday October 17
Uruguayan soccer is on TV on Thursday as Penarol face Boston River and there is also some Mexican soccer, with Dorados coming up against Atlante.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|7pm
|Penarol vs Boston River
|GOLTV
|11pm
|Dorados vs Atlante
|ESPN Deportes/ESPN app
Friday October 18
European club soccer returns on Friday as Nice plays PSG in France, while Eintracht Frankfurt tussle with Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.
We've also got some action from Mexico to look forward to with the likes of Atlas and Tigres playing.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|4:30am
|Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|ESPN app
|7:35am
|Shenzen vs Guangzhou Evergrande
|ESPN app
|12:30pm
|Erzgebirge Aue vs Nuremburg
|Fox Soccer Match Pass
|12:30pm
|Greuther Furth vs Dynamo Dresden
|Fox Soccer Match Pass
|2:30pm
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen
|TUDN USA/FS2/Fox Soccer Match Pass
|2:45pm
|Cardiff City vs Sheffield Wednesday
|ESPN app
|2:45pm
|Nice vs PSG
|beIN Sports
|3pm
|Granada vs Osasuna
|beIN Sports Espanyol
|6pm
|Potros UAEM vs Cafetaleros de Tapachula
|GOLTV
|8pm
|Puebla vs Atlas
|TUDN USA
|8:30pm
|Rio Grande Valley vs Portland Timbers II
|ESPN app
|10pm
|Veracruz vs Tigres
|TUDN USA
|10:05pm
|Santos Laguna vs Tijuana
|Fox Deportes
|10:30pm
|Phoenix Rising vs OKC Energy
|ESPN app
Saturday October 19
La Liga returns as Barcelona plays Eibar early in the morning, while Real Madrid takes on Mallorca in an afternoon game.
The likes of Juventus and Napoli play in Serie A, while the Premier League matches of the day include Everton vs West Ham and Tottenham vs Watford.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|2am
|Western United vs Perth Glory
|ESPN app
|4:30am
|Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets
|ESPN app
|7am
|Jahn Regensburg vs Sandhausen
|Fox Soccer Match Pass
|7am
|St Pauli vs Darmstadt 98
|Fox Soccer Match Pass
|7am
|Eibar vs Barcelona
|beIN Sports
|7am
|Wehen Wiesbaden vs Heidenheim
|Fox Soccer Match Pass
|7:30am
|Everton vs West Ham
|NBCSN
|7:30am
|Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Town
|ESPN app
|7:35am
|Beijing Guoan vs Shanghai SIPG
|ESPN app
|9am
|Lazio vs Atalanta
|ESPN app
|9:30am
|Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Mainz
|Fox Soccer Match Pass
|9:30am
|Augsburg vs Bayern Munich
|TUDN USA/FS1/Fox Soccer Match Pass
|9:30am
|Union Berlin vs Freiburg
|Fox Soccer Match Pass
|9:30am
|Werder Bremen vs Hertha Berlin
|Fox Soccer Match Pass
|9:30am
|RB Leipzig vs Wolfsburg
|Fox Deportes/Fox Soccer Match Pass/FS2
|10am
|Barnsley vs Swansea City
|ESPN app
|10am
|Atletico Madrid vs Valencia
|beIN Sports
|10am
|Tottenham vs Watford
|NBCSN
|12 noon
|Napoli vs Hellas Verona
|ESPN app
|12:30pm
|Getafe vs Leganes
|beIN Sports
|12:30pm
|Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach
|Fox Deportes/Fox Soccer Match Pass/FS2
|12:30pm
|RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax
|ESPN app
|1pm
|Atlanta United vs New England
|TUDN USA/Univision
|1:45pm
|Twente vs Willem II
|ESPN app
|2:45pm
|Juventus vs Bologna
|ESPN app
|2:45pm
|Utrecht vs PSV
|ESPN app
|3pm
|Real Monarchs vs Sacramento Republic
|ESPN app
|3pm
|Mallorca vs Real Madrid
|beIN Sports
|3:30pm
|Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas
|FS2
|4pm
|Tulsa Roughnecks vs Reno 1868
|ESPN app
|6pm
|Cruz Azul vs Morelia
|ESPN app/ESPN Deportes
|6pm
|Toronto FC vs DC United
|TUDN USA/Univision
|7pm
|Charlotte Independence vs Ottawa Fury
|ESPN app
|7pm
|Hartford Athletic vs Tampa Bay Rowdies
|ESPN app
|7pm
|Indy Eleven vs Swope Park Rangers
|ESPN app
|7:30pm
|Charleston Battery vs Bethlehem Steel
|ESPN app
|8pm
|Memphis 901 vs Louisville City
|ESPN app
|8pm
|Nashville SC vs Atlanta United II
|ESPN app
|8pm
|Pachuca vs Juarez
|ESPN app/TUDN USA/ESPN Deportes
|9:30pm
|New Mexico United vs Las Vegas Lights
|ESPN app
|10pm
|LA Galaxy II vs El Paso Locomotive
|ESPN app
|10pm
|Orange County SC vs Fresno FC
|ESPN app
|10pm
|Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers
|ESPN app/ESPN Deportes
|10pm
|Tacoma Defiance vs Austin Bold
|ESPN app
|10pm
|Necaxa vs America
|TUDN USA
Sunday October 20
Sunday is set to be a huge day for soccer as Manchester United takes on rivals Liverpool in the Northwest Derby.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|1am
|Melbourne City vs Adelaide United
|ESPN app
|3am
|Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix
|ESPN app
|6:30am
|Sassuolo vs Inter
|ESPN app/ESPN Deportes
|7am
|Accrington Stanley vs Ipswich Town
|ESPN app
|7:30am
|Bochum vs Karlsruher
|Fox Soccer Match Pass
|7:30am
|Hannover 96 vs Osnabruck
|Fox Soccer Match Pass
|7:30am
|Stuttgart vs Holstein Kiel
|Fox Soccer Match Pass
|8am
|Real Sociedad vs Real Betis
|beIN Sports
|9am
|Cagliari vs SPAL
|ESPN app
|9am
|Hammarby vs Malmo
|ESPN app
|9am
|Sampdoria vs Roma
|ESPN app
|9am
|Udinese vs Torino
|ESPN app
|9am
|Wigan Athletic vs Nottingham Forest
|ESPN app
|9:30am
|Cologne vs Paderborn
|TUDN USA/FS1/Fox Soccer Match Pass
|10am
|Kerala Blasters vs ATK
|ESPN app
|10am
|Espanyol vs Villarreal
|beIN Sports
|10:45am
|Feyenoord vs Heracles
|ESPN app
|11:30am
|Manchester United vs Liverpool
|NBCSN
|12 noon
|Lyngby vs Brondby
|ESPN app
|12 noon
|Parma vs Genoa
|ESPN app
|12 noon
|Hoffenheim vs Schalke
|Fox Deportes/Fox Soccer Match Pass
|12:30pm
|Athletic Club vs Real Valladolid
|beIN Sports
|1pm
|Pumas UNAM vs Leon
|TUDN USA/Univision
|2pm
|NWSL semi-fnal
|ESPN app
|2:45pm
|AC Milan vs Lecce
|ESPN app
|3pm
|Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls
|FS1/Fox Deportes
|3pm
|Sevilla vs Levante
|beIN Sports
|4pm
|NWSL semi-final
|ESPN app
|5:30pm
|Birmingham Legion vs Pittsburg Riverhounds
|ESPN app
|7:50pm
|Monterrey vs Guadalajara
|FS2
|8:30pm
|Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy
|ESPN app/ESPN Deportes