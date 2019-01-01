Smalling completes Roma medical ahead of loan from Man Utd

The English centre-back will spend the rest of the 2019-20 season at Stadio Olimpico, after being deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford

defender Chris Smalling has completed a medical at 's training ground on Friday, ahead of a season-long loan move.

The international fell down the squad pecking order after the arrival of Harry Maguire from earlier this summer and has yet to play for the Red Devils at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Roma identified Smalling as the ideal replacement for Kostas Manolas earlier this week, having seen the Greek ace join at the start of July.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the 29-year-old's departure at a press conference on Friday morning and the defender has now completed a medical in Rome, with an official announcement due later today.

Chris Smalling has arrived in Rome and completed a medical... 👋🏥 #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/AH5SN1g0cf — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 30, 2019

Smalling signed a new contract at Old Trafford back in December, committing his future to the club until 2022.

However, he was restricted to just 24 Premier League appearances in total last season and came under criticism for his performances as United finished sixth in the final standings while also conceding a whopping 54 goals.

Solskjaer has backed Smalling to return to Manchester "stronger and fitter" after a spell in Italy, but it would appear his days on the club's books are now numbered.

Smalling has picked up eight trophies during his time at the Theatre of Dreams, including two Premier League titles, but he never quite managed to live up to the promise he showed as a youngster at .

Since swapping Craven Cottage for Old Trafford in 2010, the defender has racked up 323 appearances across all competitions, while also contributing 18 goals.

He follows a number of high profile stars in moving away from Manchester this summer, with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera also undertaking new challenges abroad.

With Monday's European transfer deadline fast approaching, United may yet offload one more out-of-favour star, in the form of Italian full-back Mateo Darmian.

The 29-year-old looks set for a return to , four years after he joined the Red Devils from , but Solskjaer has confirmed that Marcos Rojo's services will be retained despite recent speculation over his future.