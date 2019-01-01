Skriniar's agent claims Real Madrid are 'close to reaching an agreement' to sign Inter talisman

Mithat Halis has revealed that the Blancos are well placed to beat Barca to the Slovakian defender's signature in the January transfer window

are close to agreeing a deal to sign centre-back Milan Skriniar, according to his agent Mithat Halis.

Skriniar has emerged as one of the finest young defenders in European football over the last couple of years, helping Inter re-establish themselves as a force in and the .

The 24-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from San Siro towards the end of last season, but ended up signing a new contract in May which is set to run through to 2023.

The Slovakia international has impressed for Inter once again at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, taking in 16 appearances across all competitions.

Skriniar has played a key role in Inter's rise to second in the Serie A standings, attracting attention from the likes of Madrid, , and in the process.

According to the Nerazzurri star's agent Halis, Madrid are in pole position to complete a major signing when the transfer market reopens in 2020.

"Skriniar is worth €100 million," he told AS. "Real Madrid and Barcelona have been competing for his signature for the last two years.

"Now Real Madrid are closer to reaching an agreement with Inter because they want - and need - him much more than Barcelona."

Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos remain Zinedine Zidane's first-choice centre-back pairing at Madrid, but the latter's future has been the subject of much speculation in recent months.

The international is approaching the twilight years of his career at 33 years old, with the Blancos now thought to be on the lookout for his long-term successor.

Skriniar appears to be top of Madrid's list of targets, but the Slovakian will need to remain focused on his duties at San Siro between now and January.

Inter are due to host in their first Serie A outing after the international break on Saturday afternoon, before turning their attention to a crucial Champions League clash four days later.

Antonio Conte's side must beat Slavia Prague in the to have any hope of qualifying for the last 16, with Barcelona playing host to on the same night.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are set to welcome to Santiago Bernabeu in this weekend, before another home fixture against in Europe on November 26.