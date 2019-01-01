Skriniar shoots down 'sh*t' talk of £54m Man Utd move

The Inter defender, who continues to be linked with a transfer away from San Siro, has reacted angrily to the latest reports regarding his future

Milan Skriniar has hit out at the “sh*t” being written about his future, with the latest reports suggesting that the Inter defender is a £54 million ($69m) target for Manchester United.

The Slovakia international has grown accustomed to seeing his name make transfer gossip columns on a regular basis.

Ever since arriving at San Siro from Sampdoria in 2017, moves elsewhere have been mooted.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and United have all been offered up as possible landing spots for the highly-rated 23-year-old.

The Red Devils’ ongoing hunt for defensive additions is keeping their name in the frame during the January window.

It has been claimed that a big-money offer is on the table, with a formal approach having been made to Inter.

With the Nerazzurri reportedly keen on taking Diego Godin from Atletico Madrid, it was suggested that Skriniar would be sold to make room for the Uruguayan.

He has, however, reacted angrily to said rumours on his personal Instagram account.

Posting a picture of a newspaper carrying the speculation, Skriniar said: “You write things that you don’t even know.

“You are sh*t. Now write an article on this.”

Skriniar had previously welcomed reports linking him with United during Jose Mourinho’s time in charge at Old Trafford while reiterating his commitment to Inter.

He told ESPN FC in October 2018: “When some coach like Jose says that he is looking for a player like me or somebody else, it's always nice, but I don't know why these rumours continue.

Article continues below

“I've not said anything to anybody, just what you can see on the web.

“Even if Jose is one of the most famous, best, greatest coaches in the world, it's not something I think of because I'm playing for Inter and am happy here at Inter.

“I'm happy in Milan, it's a great city, even when my parents or friends come here, we have a look around and I'm happy here and relaxed here. When the results are going well too, it's all even better.”