Sir Alex Ferguson joins Manchester United squad on flight to Europa League final

The legendary manager joined the 26 players and staff on the journey to Gdansk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is attempting to recreate the spirit of 1999, as Sir Alex Ferguson has accompanied the Manchester United squad to the Europa League final against Villarreal in Gdansk.

United are one game away from securing the first piece of silverware of the Solskjaer era.

The squad departed for Wednesday's game on Monday afternoon, and Ferguson joined the travelling party on the flight.

Spirit of 1999

While Ferguson oversaw the most trophy-laden spell in the club’s history, Solskjaer played his part on the field under the Scot.

Solskjaer’s most famous moment came at Barcelona’s Camp Nou in 1999, as United scored twice in injury time to beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in the Champions League final - with the Norwegian netting the winner.

It is Solskjaer's team now, but Ferguson carries gravitas and he will provide moral support and words of wisdom if required.

United’s squad for Gdansk

There are doubts about the fitness of key defender Harry Maguire on account of injury, but he was on the flight along the with rest of the United squad.

Solskjaer has taken 26 players with him. Anthony Martial has returned to training, but he has not travelled with the squad.

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Dean Henderson, Lee Grant, Nathan Bishop

Defenders: Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams

Midfielders: Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Daniel James, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek

Forwards: Edinson Cavani, Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Shola Shoretire

