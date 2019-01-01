Live Scores

Singapore U15 women's squad for 2019 UEFA-FAS U15 tournament

Comments()
Football Association of Singapore
Here are the players to represent Singapore in the women's 2019 UEFA-FAS U15 tournament

A squad of 18 girls has been called up to the Singapore Under-15 Women’s National Team for the 2019 UEFA-FAS Under-15 tournament to be held from 17-21 March 2019 at Our Tampines Hub.

Head coach Tina Afrida Nasmi, who is a former Women’s National Team player, has picked 13 players who participated in last year’s UEFA U15 Youth International Tournament held in Thailand. Two players – Han En, Charis and Irsalina Irwan – both aged 12, have been called up to the team for the first time.

Played in a round-robin format, there will be two matches played on each of the three match-days (17, 19 and 21 March). The champion of the tournament will be determined by the number of points. In the event that two or more teams are tied on points, goal difference will be the tie-breaker.

Editors' Picks

Singapore will play Guam in their first match on Sunday 17 March at Our Tampines Hub. Admission to the matches is complimentary.

Singapore Under-15 Women’s National Team

S/N Name Position D.O.B School
1 Azreanna Azlan GK 24 Aug 2005 Hua Yi Secondary School
2

Noordiyanah Norazhar

GK
 

 18 Sep 2005 Queensway Secondary School
3

Dhaniyah Qasimah

 DF

7 Jul 2004

Bowen Secondary School
4

Irsalina Irwan

 DF

1 Jan 2007

Queensway Secondary School
5

Han En, Charis

 DF

9 Jul 2007

Pei Chun Public School
6

Nur Sarah Izzah

DF

31 Oct 2005

Meridian Secondary School
7

Shazana Ashiq

 DF

8 Apr 2004

Tampines Secondary School

 
8

Siti Nurerwadah

 DF

26 Jun 2004

Tampines Secondary School
9

Ariesa Zahran

 MF

25 May 2006

Queensway Secondary School
10

Summer Chong

 MF

18 Dec 2004

Queensway Secondary School
11

Nadia Nuraffendi

 MF

14 Apr 2006

Bowen Secondary School
12

Nur Adrianna

 MF

3 Jul 2004

Queensway Secondary School
13

Nurhidayu Naszri

 MF

16 Mar 2004

Bowen Secondary School
14

Nurul’ariqah Erwan

 MF

25 Apr 2005

Spectra Secondary School
15

Wan Nashirah

 MF

4 Aug 2005

Queensway Secondary School
16

Freja Iris Young

 MF

15 Sep 2005

School of the Arts
17 Danelle Tan FW

25 Oct 2004

SJI International

 

Close